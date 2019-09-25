Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 25.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 876635 ISIN: US48666K1097 Ticker-Symbol: KBH 
Tradegate
25.09.19
18:03 Uhr
29,385 Euro
+0,840
+2,94 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
KB HOME Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KB HOME 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,945
29,175
22:59
29,450
29,585
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KB HOME
KB HOME Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KB HOME29,385+2,94 %