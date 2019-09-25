

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KB Home (KBH) reported a profit for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $58.14 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $87.48 million, or $0.87 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 30.9% to $1.61 billion from $1.23 billion last year.



KB Home earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $58.14 Mln. vs. $87.48 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.73 vs. $0.87 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q3): $1.61 Bln vs. $1.23 Bln last year.



