H1 2019 results are lower: improved performance of Services partly offsets lower Energy sales, as previously announced · Outlook · Improvement expected in H2 2019: seasonality of electricity production and sales of Services to third-party already secured · 2020 capacity and EBITDA targets confirmed · 2023 roadmap well underway and financed thanks to the success of the capital increase · Voltalia acquires Helexia and becomes a one-stop-shop to reduce the energy bill of corporate clients · A major development opportunity in a still young market · Numerous synergies and acceleration of the international development of Helexia Voltalia (Euronext Paris ISIN code: FR0011995588), international player in renewable energies, announces today its H1 2019 results. This press release presents consolidated results, prepared in accordance with IFRS standards, which were subject to a limited review by the statutory auditors, then reviewed by the Audit Committee of Voltalia and approved by the Board of Directors. "In the first half of the year, the growth in the Services business allowed us to absorb part of the previously announced decline in Energy Sales. Combined with a seasonal improvement of wind conditions in Brazil, the sales of Services to third-party clients should support a strong improvement of the performance in the second half of the year. In 2019, we are hitting important milestones for our future development. We have crossed the 1 GW of capacity in operation and construction mark, enabling us to confirm our objectives for 2020. Furthermore, we are accelerating in high-potential markets, such as the market for corporate clients, with the acquisition of Helexia, finalized on this day." comments Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia. Key figures Change In EUR millions H1 2019 H1 2018 At actual rates At constant rates Revenue 56.9 74.7 -24% -22% EBITDA 13.9 21.5 -35% -30% EBITDA margin 24% 29% -4 pts -3 pts Net profit (8.7) (5.9) n/a n/a (loss) (Group share) Business review Energy sales: slowdown associated with normalisation of pricing in Brazil Change In EUR H1 2019 H1 2018 At actual At constant millions rates rates Before eliminations of services provided internally Revenue 45.5 55.7 -18% -15% EBITDA 27.4 32.5 -16% -13% EBITDA margin 60% 58% +2pts +2pts Production (in 757 804 -6% -6% GWh) Installed 534 519 +3% +3% capacity (in MW, end of period) At constant exchange rates, revenues for the first half of 2019 were down 15% on 2018 with a 13% decline in EBITDA at constant exchange rates. · In Brazil, in addition to a slowdown in production due to record low wind speeds in the first few months of the year, prices returned to their contractual level indexed to inflation. In 2018, Voltalia took advantage of non-recurring opportunities. By temporarily suspending the execution of contracts for some of its wind farms (60 MW at Areia Branca and 99 MW at Vila Para), Voltalia had managed to increase selling prices and generate around EUR25 million of additional revenues of over the year. · Revenues and EBITDA in other countries were up overall, due in particular to improved performances in France and the contribution made by new plants. Services: strong growth in revenues and return to profitability Change In EUR millions H1 2019 H1 2018 At actual rates At constant rates Before eliminations of services provided internally Revenue 73.9 39.2 +88% +88% EBITDA 1.2 (2.7) n/a n/a EBITDA margin 2% (7)% +8pts +9pts At constant exchange rates, Services revenues for the first half of 2019 were up 88% on 2018. EBITDA was positive in each business lines. · Total revenues (internal and external) from the Development, Construction & Equipment Procurement business continued to grow as a result of i) the acceleration in Construction projects for Voltalia's own plants (472 MW under construction at the end of June 2019) and ii) development project sales in France and Brazil. This increase in business volumes was reflected in positive EBITDA. · Total revenues (internal and external) from Operation & Maintenance were stable, as was the portfolio of assets operated and maintained by Voltalia which remained at around 1 GW. With a EUR14.7 million negative impact on EBITDA, revenues eliminations were up three-fold on the first half of 2018, at EUR62.5 million. This illustrates the value enhancing strategy of internalizing construction and O&M activities. They reflect high volumes of activity, and notably the construction of 472 MW of Group-owned new power plants as part of the doubling of the installed capacity by 2020. The audited revenues of the Services business in H1 2019 are lower than the unaudited figures announced in the press release of July 17, 2019. The EUR11.9 million difference corresponds to revenues from the sale of 60% of a solar plant in, which has been previously repowered by Voltalia (Coco-Banane solar farm in French Guiana). The income will be recognized in the second half of 2019, as the definitive disposal in the sense of the IFRS rules is deemed to have occurred 18 September 2019 and not 28 June 2019, as originally envisaged. Other income statement items: drop in net earnings, attributable to the drop in EBITDA Change In EUR millions H1 2019 H1 2018 At actual At constant rates rates EBITDA before 28.6 29.9 -4% -1% eliminations and corporate Eliminations and (14.7) (8.4) +75% +75% corporate EBITDA 13.9 21.5 -35% -30% Depreciation, (9.4) (12.7) -26% -21% amortisation, and provisions Other financial (0.2) 0.6 n/a n/a income and expenses Operating revenue 4.3 9.4 -54% -50% (EBIT) Financial result (15.3) (16.6) -8% -4% Taxes and net income (0.9) (2.3) -60% -58% of equity affiliates Minority interests 3.2 3.6 -12% -8% Net profit (loss) (8.7) (5.9) -47% -49% (Group share) EBITDA stood at EUR13.9 million, the drop of EUR7.6 million compared with 2018 being primarily due to a particularly unfavourable basis of comparison in Brazil. Depreciation, amortisation and provisions were down EUR3.3 million, new allocations relating to the commissioning of new plants (+EUR0.5 million) and the impact of the application of IFRS 16 (+EUR1.7 million) being more than offset by the reversal of EUR6.2 million of provisions related to the extinguishment of construction contract guarantees for third-party clients in the United Kingdom and Jordan. Financial result improved by EUR1.3 million, mainly due to the combined effects of lower interest rates for plants in Brazil, foreign exchange gains and the remuneration of cash, which more than offset the rise in the cost of debt related to the new financing put in place since July 2018. Taxes were down by EUR1.2 million, driven by the drop in Voltalia's taxable profits in Brazil. Minority interests recorded a loss of EUR3.2 million. Plants co-owned with minority partners recorded low production levels in the first half and have a slower profitability ramp-up profile than fully-owned plants. These items limited the net loss attributable to owners of the company to EUR8.7 million, down EUR2.8 million from the EUR5.9 million recorded in the H1 2018. Simplified consolidated balance sheet In EUR millions 30/06/2019 31/12/2018 Goodwill 46,0 46.0 Intangible assets Other intangible assets 137,8 96.4 Property, plant and equipment 694,5 608.2 Tangible and intangible fixed assets 878,3 750.6 Cash and cash equivalents 130,3 108.6 Other assets 124,7 127.4 Total assets 1 133,3 986.6 Equity, Group share 303,3 317.6 Minority interests 50,7 54.7 Financial debt 653,7 506.0 Other current and non-current liabilities 125,5 108.3 Total liabilities 1 133,3 986.6 The increase in assets in the first half of 2019 was mainly due to continued investment in development projects and the construction of new plants over the period. At 30 June 2019, tangible assets reached EUR694.5 million; plants in

