New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2019) - Newswire announces expanded International Distribution options to serve global markets worldwide. Newswire's customers have the ability to reach regional audiences through international campaigns for greater brand awareness and publicity. Through purposeful announcements and news, businesses can successfully penetrate new markets on a global scale for the Earned Media Advantage.

"We recently expanded our distribution options to further serve our customers looking to penetrate the global market in their specific regions," said Erik Rohrmann, COO and SVP of Newswire.

"In other words, there are plenty of industries that are simply not limited by physical borders anymore. The advancement of technology has allowed businesses that are headquartered in one area to easily operate in other countries. With our distribution, we help establish a presence in these countries through effective distribution that is simple, flexible, and cost-effective," said Rohrmann.

"We are excited to offer our customers the opportunity to distribute their news internationally. From Asia to the UK and Latin America, customers can enjoy the simplicity of a single distribution point for all their content," said Anthony Santiago, VP of Marketing for Newswire.

"Through the right media and marketing communications strategy, you are able to position your company news to the right audience at the right time to maximize opportunities for market penetration," said Santiago. "The expansion of our international press release distribution and the streamlined process highlights our commitment to provide customers with the Earned Media Advantage and allow them to maximize their efforts," said Santiago.

Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour, a 12-month program in which an Earned Media Advantage Specialist works directly with the customer to help increase brand awareness, drive traffic and generate greater return on media spend.

Customers can now transform "owned" media (press releases) into the "Earned Media Advantage." Using the right strategies, customers can lower their costs of press releases, increase the value of each release and lower paid-media costs while shortening the journey to create more earned media opportunities.

To ensure the success of the services, an expert Earned Media Advantage Strategist leads customers through the journey every step of the way. The journey is designed to empower the Earned Media Advantage by developing a plan that is based on a media communications survey that defines press release content value and distribution. Customers are also provided a media communications calendar, services to set up, operate and manage media databases, media monitoring alerts, statistical analysis, reporting and media room news collection and sharing to ensure Customer Success.

Through international distribution and leveraging media around the world, Newswire's team is dedicated to helping customers effectively establish an international presence across any industry.

About Newswire

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.

To learn and experience Newswire, visit http://www.newswire.com.

