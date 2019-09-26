

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK car production increased for the first time in 15 months in August, data released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders showed on Thursday.



Car production grew 3.3 percent on a yearly basis in August as factories kept production lines rolling throughout the month after they brought forward planned summer shutdowns to April in preparation for the original Brexit deadline.



The increase in August couldn't offset the substantial losses posted in April. Only 2,903 more cars were produced in August 2019 than in the same month last year, the agency noted.



Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said, 'While growth is always welcome, today's figures mask the underlying downward trend and strengthening global headwinds facing the sector, including international trade tensions, massive technological upheaval and, in the UK, political and economic uncertainty.'



Production for the domestic market advanced 15.2 percent in August. Meanwhile, output for exports grew marginally by 0.6 percent.



This disguised ongoing weakness in major global markets with production for China down 43.8 percent, exports to the US falling 9.1 percent and those to the EU dropped 13.7 percent in the first eight months.



The year-to-date production plunged 17 percent. Output failed to reach one million units by August for the first time in five years, the lobby noted.



The SMMT repeatedly called for Brexit deal to maintain competitiveness and safeguard jobs.



SMMT Chief Executive Hawes said the mere threat of no deal has undermined investment and the potential imposition of tariffs, border delays and additional administrative burdens would damage competitiveness.



'We now need parliament and government to redouble efforts to get a deal that maintains free and frictionless trade,' said Hawes.



