AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - B (FT1K) AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - B: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Sep-2019 / 06:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - B DEALING DATE: 25/09/2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 649.5996 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 28040 CODE: FT1K ISIN: LU1437025296 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FT1K Sequence No.: 21363 EQS News ID: 880283 End of Announcement EQS News Service

September 26, 2019 00:15 ET (04:15 GMT)