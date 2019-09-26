Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 26.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ESMG ISIN: FR0010259150 Ticker-Symbol: I7G 
Tradegate
25.09.19
10:32 Uhr
87,95 Euro
-1,35
-1,51 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
IPSEN SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IPSEN SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
87,05
88,15
25.09.
87,25
87,70
25.09.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
IPSEN
IPSEN SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IPSEN SA87,95-1,51 %