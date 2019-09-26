

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia's capital city of Canberra made history by becoming the first region in the country to legalize marijuana for personal use, according to reports.



The Australian Capital Territory or ACT Legislative Assembly on Wednesday reportedly passed the new laws that clears the way for individuals aged 18 and above to possess, use and grow small amounts of cannabis.



The ACT Legislative Assembly voted to legalize possession by adults of up to 50 grams of dried marijuana and cultivation of two marijuana plants. The new law goes into effect on January 31, 2020.



While the possession of small amounts of cannabis has been decriminalized in other parts of Australia, the Australian Capital Territory has become the first of the nation's eight states and territories to legalize marijuana possession and cultivation.



Under the new law, users are reportedly prohibited from consuming cannabis near children and they must also store it out of children's reach. Households can grow up to four plants only, regardless of the number of occupants, and the plants' owners cannot sell or supply their cannabis to others.



As in the U.S., cannabis still remains illegal under Australia's federal law. However, medical marijuana was legalized by the Australian Parliament in 2016.



Voters in neighboring New Zealand are slated to vote next year on a referendum to legalize recreational marijuana.



