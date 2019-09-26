Proceeds to accelerate ongoing European commercialisation, manufacturing scale-up and US regulatory strategy

Fountain Healthcare Partners, a major investor, led the financing round with participation from another existing investor, Moffett Investment Holdings

Venture-debt investors Kreos Capital and Silicon Valley Bank also participated in the capital raise

Neuromod Devices Limited ("Neuromod" or the "Company"), the Irish medical technology company specialising in non-invasive neuromodulation technologies, today announces the closing of an €8 million capital raise, comprised of equity investment and venture-debt.

Proceeds from the financing will be used to accelerate ongoing European commercialisation of the Company's Lenire tinnitus treatment device; to scale-up manufacturing capacity to meet anticipated European demand; and to progress the Company's US regulatory strategy to secure market entry into the United States. This financing round was led by existing investors Fountain Healthcare Partners and Moffett Investment Holdings, with venture-debt provided by new investors Kreos Capital and Silicon Valley Bank.

Centre of Excellence in Tinnitus Care and Neuromodulation

This investment marks a significant milestone for Neuromod as the Company recently opened its first Centre of Excellence specialising in neuromodulation and tinnitus at the Hermitage Medical Clinic in Dublin. The centre, Neuromod Medical, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Neuromod Devices Limited, offers tinnitus assessments and treatment with the Lenire tinnitus treatment system, a breakthrough evidence-based, home-use medical device. The first facility to offer treatment with Lenire outside of Ireland will be in Hannover, Germany which will be opened before the end of 2019. Additional locations throughout Europe have been identified and will become operational during the course of 2020.

LenireTinnitus Treatment

Lenireis the first non-invasive bimodal neuromodulation tinnitus treatment shown to soothe and relieve tinnitus. Lenire has CE-mark certification for the treatment of tinnitus under the supervision of an appropriately qualified healthcare professional in Europe.

Dr. Ross O'Neill, CEO of Neuromod commented: "We are very pleased to have Kreos Capital and Silicon Valley Bank join our existing investors Fountain Healthcare Partners and Moffett Investment Holdings. This investment will allow us to ramp-up the manufacturing of our Leniretinnitus treatment product, ensuring it will be more widely available for many underserved patients suffering with tinnitus across Europe. We will also build on European commercialisation through a regulatory submission to the FDA to make way for a launch in the United States".

Cian O'Driscoll from Kreos Capital commented: "Neuromod is an exceptional business with a unique technology and product. We are excited to be working with them to fund their expansion across Europe and the United States. It is estimated that 150 million people suffer with chronic tinnitus globally and we believe Lenire offers an important breakthrough to address this large unmet medical need".

Clive Lennox from Silicon Valley Bank commented: "We are delighted to join Fountain Healthcare and Moffett Investments to support the growth of Neuromod Devices. Neuromod are yet another example of Ireland's innovative life-science companies and we look forward to helping them bring their Lenire tinnitus treatment to the millions of sufferers across Europe and the US."

Dr Manus Rogan, Managing Partner of Fountain Healthcare Partners, commented: "As an early stage investor in Neuromod, we are excited to be at a point where we are ramping up manufacturing and European commercialisation of Lenire and looking towards US regulatory filing. The market potential for Neuromod and Lenire is clearly significant necessitating investment in manufacturing sufficient inventory to meet the existing and anticipated demand."

About Neuromod Devices Limited

Neuromod, headquartered in the Digital Hub, Dublin, Ireland, is an emerging medical technology company, specialising in the design and development of neuromodulation technologies to address the clinical needs of underserved patient populations who live with chronic and debilitating tinnitus. The company was founded in 2010, by Dr. Ross O'Neill, as a spin-out from Maynooth University.

Neuromod has conducted the largest and longest followed-up clinical trials in tinnitus to confirm the efficacy of its non-invasive neuromodulation treatment device for this extremely common disorder for which no standard of care has yet been established. Tinnitus affects between 10 and 15% of the global population, and the lives of at least 1 in every 100 people worldwide are severely compromised because of the incessant nature of the illusory sound that is often described as a ringing or buzzing in the ears.

