CES 2020 preview event will focus on artificial intelligence
Consumer Technology Association:
The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) today announced the exhibitor lineup and new speakers for CES Unveiled in Paris. CES Unveiled in Paris is an official CES 2020 preview event, focusing on the theme of artificial intelligence (AI). Attendees and media are able to register for CES Unveiled in Paris online.
An expected 80+ exhibitors from France and across Europe are set to showcase the latest in tech innovation. Attendees will have the opportunity to touch, feel and interact with the latest innovations in AI, enterprise solutions, health and wellness, IoT infrastructure, smart cities and more. Some top exhibitors include:
This year's event will provide a conference track on AI. Industry experts and thought leaders will share insights across all categories of AI, including how AI is changing enterprise and its effect on ethics and policy. Announced speakers include:
CES Unveiled in Paris, France
Tuesday, October 22, 2019
13:00-20:00
Palais Brongniart, Paris, France
CES Unveiled returns to Paris for a seventh year on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at Palais Brongniart. Attendees will experience a full day of tech that will feature more than 80 companies of all sizes, influential media, senior level executives, and prominent industry influencers from France and across Europe. Attendees and media can register for the event online. For more information about exhibiting and showcasing your products and technology, please contact CESUnveiled@CTA.tech.
