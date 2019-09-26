CES 2020 preview event will focus on artificial intelligence

Consumer Technology Association:

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) today announced the exhibitor lineup and new speakers for CES Unveiled in Paris. CES Unveiled in Paris is an official CES 2020 preview event, focusing on the theme of artificial intelligence (AI). Attendees and media are able to register for CES Unveiled in Paris online. An expected 80+ exhibitors from France and across Europe are set to showcase the latest in tech innovation. Attendees will have the opportunity to touch, feel and interact with the latest innovations in AI, enterprise solutions, health and wellness, IoT infrastructure, smart cities and more. Some top exhibitors include: Delta Dore Develops reliable, open and secure technological solutions to support energy transition and greater personal comfort

Millo Develops innovative solutions for simple, enjoyable food preparation

Olythe Specializes in the analysis of human breathing

Proov Station Automates the vehicle inspection process Check the CES Unveiled in Paris website for an updated exhibitor list. Looking to showcase your product and secure a tabletop? Contact our sales team at CESUnveiled@cta.tech. Space is limited so act now! WHO: This year's event will provide a conference track on AI. Industry experts and thought leaders will share insights across all categories of AI, including how AI is changing enterprise and its effect on ethics and policy. Announced speakers include: Jean-Philippe Desbiolles , VP, Cognitive Solutions, IBM Watson

WHEN: CES Unveiled in Paris, France Tuesday, October 22, 2019 13:00-20:00 Palais Brongniart, Paris, France Register Now DETAILS: CES Unveiled returns to Paris for a seventh year on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at Palais Brongniart. Attendees will experience a full day of tech that will feature more than 80 companies of all sizes, influential media, senior level executives, and prominent industry influencers from France and across Europe. Attendees and media can register for the event online. For more information about exhibiting and showcasing your products and technology, please contact CESUnveiled@CTA.tech.

CES is the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. It has served as the proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies for over 50 years-the global stage where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace.

As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators from startups to global brands helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES the largest, most influential tech event on the planet.

