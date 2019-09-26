

MUEHLHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Chemical distributor Brenntag AG (BNTGF.PK) said that it appointed Christian Kohlpaintner as chief executive officer and member of the Management Board, effective 1st January 2020. Christian Kohlpaintner will succeed the current chief executive officer, Steven Holland, who will leave the company at the same time.



Recently, Kohlpaintner was member of the Executive Committee of Clariant International Ltd. He has held various management positions in leading international companies , over the last two decades.



