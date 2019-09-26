CRH PLC Announces Directorate Changes

CRH Announces Appointment of Chairman Designate and the Appointment of a Non-Executive Director

DUBLIN / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2019 / CRH plc announces that Mr. Richard Boucher was appointed as Chairman Designate on 25 September 2019. He will succeed the present Chairman, Mr. Nicky Hartery, on 1 January 2020. Mr. Hartery, who has been Chairman since May 2012 and a Board member since 2004, will retire as Chairman and from the Board on 31 December 2019.

Mr. Boucher (61) joined the CRH Board in March 2018 and has been Chairman of CRH's Remuneration Committee since September 2018. He was Chief Executive of Bank of Ireland Group plc between February 2009 and October 2017. He also held a number of key senior management roles within Bank of Ireland, Royal Bank of Scotland and Ulster Bank. He is a non-executive Director of Kennedy Wilson Holdings, Inc. and Eurobank Ergasias SA.

The Board has also appointed Mr. Johan Karlström as a non-executive Director, with effect from 25 September 2019.

Mr. Karlström (62) was President and Chief Executive Officer of Skanska AB, a leading multinational construction and project development company until 2017. Over a thirty-year career with Skanska, he held a variety of leadership roles in Europe and America, before becoming President and Chief Executive in 2008. He also served as President and Chief Executive Officer of BPA (now Bravida), a listed mechanical and installation group from 1996 to 2000. Mr. Karlström is a non-executive Director of Sandvik AB, an engineering group in mining and rock excavation, metal-cutting and materials technology.

Commenting on these appointments Nicky Hartery, CRH Chairman, said: "The appointments announced today are important steps in the ongoing process of board renewal. Richie's appointment as Chairman Designate follows a robust and thorough selection process led by CRH's Senior Independent Director, Gillian Platt. With a track record of creating value for shareholders, he is ideally equipped to lead the Board through the next phase of the Group's development. We are also delighted that Johan has joined the Board. His background and his knowledge of our industry will be an important addition to the collective skills and experience of the Board."

Albert Manifold, CRH Chief Executive, said: "On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Nicky for the significant contributions he has made during his service on the Board, including his stewardship following the financial crisis and overseeing the significant reshaping of CRH's portfolio and our ongoing business improvement initiatives during his tenure as Chairman."

For further information, please contact CRH plc at Dublin 404 1000 (+353 1 404 1000)

Frank Heisterkamp Head of Investor Relations

