Wirecard Announces New Salesforce Commerce Cloud Integration

Salesforce Commerce Cloud customers worldwide have access to the Wirecard digital Financial Commerce Platform

Salesforce Commerce Cloud is a leading commerce platform

Wirecard is focused on creating intelligent, unified buying experiences across all channels

ASCHHEIM, Germany, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirecard, a global innovation leader for digital financial technology, is driving unified commerce worldwide with a new Salesforce Commerce Cloud integration. This will enable merchants to integrate their shops with Wirecard's digital Financial Commerce Platform and provide both business customers and consumers with an optimal payment experience.

"We are delighted to be able to offer Salesforce Commerce Cloud users the possibility of integrating superlative payment solutions into their shops via the Wirecard digital Financial Commerce Platform and provide a Unified Commerce experience. The combination of these technologies can enable merchants to launch their shops sooner, grow faster and reach more customers worldwide," said Fredrik Neumann, VP Sales Retail at Wirecard.

By using the Wirecard platform, merchants are able to accept all major digital payment methods as well as benefit from post-processing operations such as capture, refund and cancellation within the same service offering.

As is the case with all Wirecard shop extensions, the new solution is fully open source, meaning everyone can use it without any obligation or registration, as well as adapt and change it according to their specific business needs. In addition, every merchant receives complimentary support from Wirecard even during the trial period and also has direct access to Wirecard developers to provide feedback.

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER:WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on www.wirecard.com, follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.

