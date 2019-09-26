Media Inquiries: Eisai Co., Ltd. Public Relations Department TEL: +81-(0)3-3817-5120

TOKYO, Sept 26, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. and FRONTEO, Inc. announced today that they have launched the tumbling and falling prediction system Coroban to medical institutions in Japan on September 26, 2019. The Coroban predicts inpatients' tumbling and falling risks in advance and displays alerts.Through the launch of antiosteoporotic agent and insomnia treatment, a pharmaceutical company Eisai has recognized that the preventive measures for tumbling and falling at medical institutions are important. On the other hand, FRONTEO Healthcare, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of FRONTEO, is a data analysis corporation focused on healthcare. It has originally developed an artificial intelligence (AI) system called Concept Encoder based on natural language processing technique.Eisai and FRONTEO have started the joint development for the Coroban since January 2018. The Coroban was introduced to several medical institutions in Japan on a trial basis by leveraging Eisai's network with medical institutions, and advancing the improvements of Coroban based on needs in the clinical settings has led to the launch of the Coroban this time.According to a survey by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, the number of inpatients aged 65 and over tends to increase to about 960,000 in 2017, therefore, the importance of cares for tumbling and falling in medical institutions is increasing. The Coroban learns the nursing records of past inpatients at each medical institution, scores the tumbling and falling risks of individual inpatient from the daily nursing records based on these past records, and displays the information of inpatients with high risks. It is expected to reduce the burden of medical professionals and to make the risk assessment uniform and objective by reflecting the information in individual care and nursing plans for each patient's tumbling and falling with the Coroban.Through the launch of the Coroban which supports to establish systems at nursing ward to reduce the tumbling and falling risks of inpatients, Eisai and Fronteo aim to contribute to the realization of well-being of patients and their families.About the tumbling and falling prediction system CorobanProduct name: Tumbling and Falling Prediction System Coroban* The Coroban is not a medical device.About Concept Encoder AI systemConcept Encoder is the AI system developed by FRONTEO Healthcare. Inc. specifically for the healthcare industry. The system was developed with the aim of effective, evidence-based analysis and utilization of healthcare-related big data, including large bodies of free-entry text data. The program incorporates significance tests and other crucial statistical methods for evidence-based medicine (EBM), the gold standard of practice among healthcare professionals, and applies this to natural language analysis. For more information, visit https://www.fronteo- healthcare.com/conceptencoder.About FRONTEO, Inc. and FRONTEO Healthcare, Inc.FRONTEO, Inc. supports the analysis of big data based on behavior informatics by utilizing its originally developed AI technology, "KIBIT". FRONTEO was found in 2003, and has ever since been developing our business primarily in the field of LegalTech including "eDiscovery" (preserve, process review, and analyze electronically stored data that could be evidence doe litigation process) and "digital forensics", as well as initiatives "Securely Identify Risks and Opportunities Buried in Records" in the field of business intelligence. FRONTEO Healthcare, Inc. was found in 2015. Through its data analysis capability, FRONTEO Healthcare, Inc. hopes to support people around the world in receiving the best healthcare services and pave the way to a healthier, more secure future.For more information about FRONTEO, Inc. and FRONTEO Healthcare, Inc., please visit http://www.fronteo.com/ http://www.fronteo-healthcare.com/About EisaiEisai Co., Ltd. is a leading global research and development-based pharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan. We define our corporate mission as "giving first thought to patients and their families and to increasing the benefits health care provides," which we call our human health care (hhc) philosophy. With approximately 10,000 employees working across our global network of R&D facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, we strive to realize our hhc philosophy by delivering innovative products in various therapeutic areas with high unmet medical needs, including Neurology and Oncology.In its medium-term business plan EWAY2025, Eisai is aiming to become a "Medico Societal Innovator" (a company that changes society through creating medicines and providing solutions), and is working on establishment of ecosystem platform business utilizing various data such as a large amount of clinical data, experiences, and know-how.For more information about Eisai Co., Ltd., please visit https://www.eisai.co.jp.