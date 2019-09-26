Wiwynn (TWSE: 6669), an innovative cloud IT infrastructure provider for data centers, today announced the demonstration of its novel 5G/NFVI edge solution-EP100 at OCP Regional Summit 2019 from Sept. 26-27. Wiwynn EP100 adopts the OCP OpenEDGE specification and the latest Intel Speed Select Technology Base Frequency (Intel SST-BF) feature for diverse applications requiring low latency and huge data-processing capabilities at edge sites for the upcoming 5G era.

With the powerful and optimized 2nd generation Intel Xeon Gold 6252N processor, Wiwynn EP100 enables high speed packet forwarding workloads and assists communication service providers (CoSPs) to address low-latency data processing demands of NFVI, Cloud RAN and modern central offices with a flexible and high-efficiency architecture at a balanced cost.

"By adopting the new NFVI specialized feature called Intel SST-BF, EP100 allows users to boost performance of targeted applications at runtime," said Ted Pang, Senior Director at Wiwynn. "We also leveraged Linux Foundation OPNFV's Yardstick/Network Services Benchmarking (NSB) PROX test framework, contributed by Intel and industry partners, to ensure performance in different configurations. CoSPs can rapidly deploy infrastructure for different VNFs based on the performance benchmark results." Wiwynn's whitepaper about Intel SST-BF performance test is now available to download here.

"Stable and reliable infrastructure is the key to service providers for CoSP's NFVI deployment," said Henk van den Eeckhout, Sales Director of Service Provider, Intel EMEA Sales Territory. "The Intel SST-BF allows users to ensure stable performance for latency critical workloads. Through Intel SST-BF and Intel's Yardstick/NSB PROX test framework, Wiwynn offers their customers with optimized and tested infrastructure and accelerates the deployment process for the 5G future."

Wiwynn EP100 can be flexibly configured with different sleds within the 3U edge platform. At OCP Regional Summit, this platform will be configured with five 1U half-width single-socket server sleds and showcase of OCP openEDGE multi-vendor interoperability with openEDGE ecosystem partners in Experience Lab. Each sled supports one PCIe Gen3 x16 FHHL accelerator with one OCP NIC 3.0 slot to satisfy diverse demand of latency, data-processing, power consumption and networking for edge computing applications. CoSPs can also scale computing power by adding more EP100 systems for applications ranging from base stations to regional central offices.

About Wiwynn

Wiwynn is an innovative cloud IT infrastructure provider of high quality computing and storage products, plus rack solutions for leading data centers. We aggressively invest in next generation technologies for workload optimization and best TCO (Total Cost of Ownership). As an OCP (Open Compute Project) solution provider and platinum member, Wiwynn actively participates in advanced computing and storage system designs while constantly implementing the benefits of OCP into traditional data centers.

