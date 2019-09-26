Custodian REIT plc (CREI) Custodian REIT plc: Extension of Revolving Credit Facility 26-Sep-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 26 September 2019 Custodian REIT plc ("Custodian REIT" or "the Company") Extension of Revolving Credit Facility Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company, is pleased to announce the extension of its revolving credit facility ("RCF"). On 25 February 2014, the Company agreed a RCF of GBP25 million with Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking ("Lloyds Bank") for a term of five years, and on 13 November 2015, the total funds available under the RCF were increased from GBP25 million to GBP35 million with the termination date extended to 13 November 2020. The RCF is secured by way of a first charge over a discrete portfolio of properties, requiring a maximum loan to value ("LTV") ratio of 50% on those properties specifically charged to it, and interest cover of at least 250%. Under the terms of the agreement the Company pays annual interest of 2.45% above three-month LIBOR on outstanding amounts drawn from time to time. On 17 September 2019 the Company and Lloyds Bank agreed to increase the total funds available under the RCF from GBP35 million to GBP50 million for a term of three years, with an option to extend the term by a further two years subject to Lloyds Bank's agreement, and a reduction in the rate of annual interest to between 1.5% and 1.8% above three-month LIBOR , determined by reference to the prevailing LTV ratio. The RCF includes an 'accordion' option with the facility limit initially set at GBP46 million, which can be increased to GBP50 million subject to Lloyds Bank's agreement. Commenting on the extension of the RCF, Richard Shepherd-Cross, Managing Director of Custodian Capital Limited (the Company's discretionary investment manager), said: "Since IPO, the RCF has been crucial in providing flexibility to facilitate the Company's growth while minimising cash drag from equity issuance and opportunistic property disposals to maintain a fully covered dividend. We are delighted to have increased the RCF to GBP50 million and secured it for at least three more years at a lower interest margin, which should reduce net finance costs, provide additional capacity to exploit acquisition opportunities and maintain the flexibility to minimise cash drag." Richard Round, Relationship Director for Real Estate & Housing in the Midlands at Lloyds Bank, said: "Custodian REIT has gone from strength to strength since its IPO in 2014 and we are pleased to have supported it throughout its journey. From loans in 2015, the first long-term financing agreement through our partnership with Scottish Widows, and 2016 to, most recently, extending its RCF. "This deal will ensure Custodian REIT can expand its property portfolio to drive further growth. We look forward to seeing the business prosper in the coming years and supporting it every step of the way." -Ends- For further information, please contact: Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Nathan Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 Imlach / Ian Mattioli MBE www.custodiancapital.com [1] Numis Securities Limited Nathan Brown / Hugh Jonathan Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numiscorp.com Camarco Ed Gascoigne-Pees Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984 www.camarco.co.uk Notes to Editors Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust with a portfolio comprising properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants throughout the UK, principally characterised by properties with individual values of less than GBP10 million at acquisition. The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By principally targeting sub GBP10 million lot size regional properties, the Company intends to provide investors with an attractive level of income and the potential for capital growth, becoming the REIT of choice for private and institutional investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate. Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company. For more information visit www.custodianreit.com [2] and www.custodiancapital.com [1]. ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: CREI LEI Code: 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 21259 EQS News ID: 879523 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c24dec6d0ea6c746569ddd52de0eca8d&application_id=879523&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=44eae66ce326b2005a19503bbab5faed&application_id=879523&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 26, 2019 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)