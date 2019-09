DJ Interim report

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Interim report 26-Sep-2019 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc Interim Report and unaudited Condensed Financial Statements for the period ended 30 June 2019 (covering the period from incorporation of the Company) Copies of the Interim Report can be obtained from the following website: www.mandg.co.uk/creditincomeinvestmenttrust [1] Company Summary M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc was incorporated on 17 July 2018 as a public company limited by shares. Admission to the stock exchange and dealings in its Ordinary Shares commenced on 14 November 2018. M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc ("The Company") is an investment trust within the meaning of section 1158 of the CTA 2010. The Company's investment objective is to aim to generate a regular and attractive level of income with low asset value volatility. Key dates Period end 30 June 2019 First interim dividend: Ex-dividend 25 July 2019 Share register close 26 July 2019 First pay date 23 August 2019 Annual General Meeting 30 March 2020 Future dividend timetable Declaration date Ex-dividend date Payment date Second interim January 2020 January 2020 February 2020 First interim April 2020 April 2020 May 2020 Second interim July 2020 July 2020 August 2020 Third interim October 2020 October 2020 November 2020 Fourth interim January 2021 January 2021 February 2021 Financial highlights For the period[a] ended or as at 30 June 2019 Net asset value (NAV) per Ordinary Share 101.33p Ordinary Share price (mid-market) 104.00p Premium to NAV 2.63% Net assets (GBP'000) 131,732 Capital return per Ordinary Share 1.55p Revenue return per Ordinary Share 1.20p First interim dividend per share 2.09p Ongoing charges figure[b] 0.92% [a] from the date of IPO,14 November 2018. [b] Ongoing charges figure (as a percentage of shareholders' funds) is an annualised rate calculated using average net assets over the period in accordance with the Association of Investment Companies' (AIC) recommended methodology. Chairman's statement I am pleased to present the first Interim Report for M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company"). The Company, which was incorporated on 17 July 2018, raised GBP100 million pursuant to its Initial Public Offering ("IPO") and its Ordinary Shares commenced trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 14 November 2018. Investment strategy overview The Company aims to generate a regular and attractive level of income with low asset value volatility by investing in a diversified portfolio of public and private debt and debt-like instruments of which at least 70% will be investment grade. The portfolio is diversified with respect to issuers and sectors. The Company is targeting an annualised dividend yield of LIBOR plus 2.5% for the period from IPO to 31 December 2019 and LIBOR plus 4% thereafter. The Company intends, over time, to be invested mainly in private debt instruments, which are those instruments not traded on a stock exchange and are typically issued to a small group of institutional investors. This part of the portfolio will include debt instruments which are nominally quoted but are illiquid and rarely traded. Most of these will be floating rate instruments, purchased at inception and with the intention to be held to maturity; shareholders can expect their returns from these to come primarily from the interest paid by the issuers. Our investment manager's size, experience and reputation mean that it sees a high percentage of the available market but it only invests in those instruments which it believes are attractively priced: this takes time and depends upon market conditions. The remainder of the Company's portfolio is invested in cash, cash equivalents and quoted debt instruments, which are more readily available and which can be sold when suitable private opportunities arise. These instruments will also be traded to take advantage of market conditions. Shareholders can expect their returns from this part of the portfolio to come from a combination of interest income and capital movements. Investment performance The opening NAV per Ordinary Share, being the gross proceeds of the IPO less the IPO expenses, was 98.38p. Debt markets were volatile at the end of 2018, at the time of the Company's IPO but recovered at the start of 2019. This period presented good investment opportunities in public markets as the Company's investment programme commenced. Our investment manager was able to take advantage of investment grade corporate bonds performing strongly in the first quarter of 2019, with credit spreads tightening. High yield markets also made significant gains. The improving market continued into the second quarter, which put downward pressure on yields generally, amid falling expectations for global economic growth. With investors maintaining confidence in the major central banks to take action to prevent a slowdown, credit spreads remained tight as investors chased yield. In contrast, private market opportunities were fewer than our initial projections and only 14.22% of the portfolio was invested in private securities by the end of the period under review. The combination of reduced spreads in the liquid public markets, and a higher proportion of the portfolio than originally anticipated remaining invested in lower yielding securities, resulted in a lower level of interest income than had originally been expected. Fortunately, as a consequence of the reduction in yields over the period, higher than expected valuation growth has been achieved by the portfolio, thereby compensating for the lower level of income. The NAV on 30 June 2019 was 101.33p per Ordinary Share: this represented a total return of 2.99% since the Company's launch. Share issuance and premium management Your Directors believe that it is in the interests of shareholders for the Company to increase its assets under management over time as this should reduce its ongoing charges figure and provide greater market liquidity for holders. The Company can do this by issuing additional Ordinary Shares or a new class of C Shares. In each case, new shares will only be issued when our investment manager has assured your Board of its confidence that suitable investments can be made in a timely fashion using the proceeds of such share issuance. The issue of new shares can also serve to manage the premium to NAV per Ordinary Share at which the Company's shares trade by meeting excess demand from investors that cannot be met by supply in the market. Ordinary Shares will only be issued at a price which enhances the NAV of the existing Ordinary Shares after all expenses. On 31 January 2019, the Company announced that it had placed 25,000,000 additional Ordinary Shares in response to strong demand from the market, at an issue price of 101p per Ordinary Share: this represented a premium to NAV as at that date of 2.33%. The placing did not materially impact the investment programme, which was still in its infancy. By May 2019, the Ordinary Share price premium to NAV was again at levels which your Directors considered high in light of the status of the investment programme. Further issues of Ordinary Shares were undertaken in May and June 2019 to satisfy market demand and to seek to manage the premium. An additional 5,000,000 Ordinary Shares were issued at a premium to the NAV of not less than 2%, thereby enhancing the NAV per Ordinary Share. Our investment manager considered the aggregate proceeds raised through these share issues manageable in executing the overall deployment programme of the Company. Since mid-June 2019, the share issuance programme has been paused until such time as our investment manager perceives there to be better value to be found in adding to the portfolio. The Company's Ordinary Share price traded at an average premium to NAV of 4.15% during the period from IPO to 30 June 2019. On 30 June 2019, the Ordinary Share price was 104p, representing a 2.63% premium to NAV per Ordinary Share as at that date. Dividends On 18 July 2019, the Company announced its first dividend of 2.09p per Ordinary Share for the period from its IPO on 14 November 2018 to 30 June 2019, in line with the LIBOR plus 2.5% annualised dividend target. Your Directors have chosen to apply the 'streaming' regime to that part of the dividend payment which was covered by the Company's interest income, net of expenses. Accordingly, the Company has designated 1.07p per Ordinary Share as an interest distribution and 1.02p per Ordinary Share as a dividend. As a result, the Company made use of capital reserves to support the dividend. This reflected the investment performance of the Company's portfolio, where capital growth was stronger than anticipated, but yields lower. The Company's NAV per Ordinary Share as at 30 June 2019, adjusted for the

payment of the first dividend, was 99.24p, an increase of 0.87% from its opening NAV of 98.38p per Ordinary Share at IPO. The Company uses the average daily three-month LIBOR as its reference for the purposes of its targeted dividend yield. Your Board will continue to monitor the capacity of the Company to meet the target dividend considering credit market conditions and the Company's performance. While we anticipate that the Company will meet its dividend target of LIBOR plus 2.5% for the period to 31 December 2019, your Board believes that it may take longer than anticipated at IPO to achieve the target of LIBOR plus 4% for the following years. Our investment manager remains confident of achieving that target in due course as further private assets are acquired and markets provide other attractive opportunities. If it takes longer to ramp-up the portfolio to achieve the LIBOR plus 4% dividend target, our investment manager's annual management fee will be retained at the current level of 50 bps until the initial ramp-up period is complete. Outlook The global economic outlook is uncertain as a result of a range of factors such as Brexit, central bank policy and potential trade wars. This should present buying opportunities for the Company. David Simpson Chairman 25 September 2019 Investment manager's report The Company was launched on 14 November 2018 amid volatile market conditions with market moves dominated by geopolitical events and macroeconomic uncertainty. UK economic growth slowed at the end of 2018, mainly reflecting softer global conditions and the wider Brexit uncertainties. Increased risk aversion and volatility amid continuing trade tensions between China and the US increased investors' appetite for safe haven assets. As a result, government bond yields compressed whilst credit spreads widened. These circumstances created some attractive opportunities for the Company in certain sectors of the public debt market. Banks, property companies and insurers had all widened significantly and the Company made several investments in these sectors at the start of the deployment programme. At the end of 2018, the largest sectoral investment by the Company was in asset-backed securities ("ABS") and comprised mostly AAA and some AA-rated mortgage-backed floating rate bonds. These had widened to attractive levels and were ideal interim investments being very low risk and easily tradeable. In the private arena, the Company invested 7.12% in the M&G European Loan Fund and executed one sterling-denominated private transaction with exposure to telecoms infrastructure ground leases, and another listed but effectively private US dollar deal for a tranched credit-linked note. By the end of 31 December 2018 approximately 60.83% of the proceeds raised at IPO was invested. Global markets recorded a strong start to 2019, recovering from their disappointing performance in the previous quarter. The bulk of the gains were recorded in the first two months of the year, with January particularly strong as worries about faltering global economic growth dominated once again. US job creation came to a near halt, with non-farm payrolls for the month of February recording its weakest gain in more than a year, while in Europe manufacturing activity across the eurozone was the worst in five years. This slowdown in economic growth and generally muted inflation led to dovish commentary by many central banks alluding that interest rates would remain on hold for the time being. This, combined with better than expected earnings for many companies in the final quarter of 2018, drove market sentiment. With 39.17% of the Company still held in cash, the priority was to get these proceeds invested in appropriate assets as quickly as possible. This proved to be harder than the previous quarter as investors returned from the Christmas break with more confidence and more cash to put to work. This greater appetite for risk combined with disappointing economic growth saw bond yields decline and caused spreads to tighten quite sharply, especially in the most attractive assets. In the credit markets, high yield bonds recorded some of the best returns. At the beginning of February 2019, the Company received a cash inflow of GBP25 million as a result of the placing to create an additional 25,000,000 ordinary shares. This had the effect of lowering the interest rate and spread duration and also the weighted average life (WAL) of the portfolio. The Company invested approximately GBP17 million (GBP12 million into public and GBP5 million into private assets) during February which partially offset the impact on the portfolio's spread duration and WAL. The Company had some success in finding illiquid assets that lagged the rally in credit markets, investing in senior floating rate tranches of public securitisation and a property debenture. In terms of private debt opportunities, the Company added to the leveraged loan exposure by deploying a further GBP4 million into the M&G European Loan Fund in the first quarter of 2019 and completed on a GBP1 million mezzanine real estate loan transaction yielding 7.10%. The second quarter of 2019 was also positive for public bond markets, rounding off a very strong start to the first half of the year. This was despite significant volatility during May, caused by renewed trade war concerns after US President Trump escalated disputes with China and Mexico. Nervous investors sought safety in core government bonds with yields decline meaningfully. This flight to safety, together with the prospect of lower interest rates saw asset prices appreciate considerably as global bond markets powered higher. Consequently, yields on 10-year government bonds in Japan and Germany fell well below zero into negative territory and in the US, 10-year yields returned to 2%, having traded at over 3% less than a year ago. UK corporate bonds also delivered steady returns over the period, notwithstanding spells of volatility in UK credit markets amid the ongoing political uncertainty relating to Brexit. Given the market backdrop it was not an easy quarter in which to meaningfully increase the yield of the portfolio. As public bonds became less attractive, the Company increasingly relied on private assets to increase the yield, which takes more time. By the end of the period under review, the cash position had been reduced to just under 8.37% and the portfolio yield had been increased by around 30 bps to 3.48% in conditions where market yields fell by about the same amount. Since the Company started its investment programme, it has increased its floating rate exposure and slightly reduced the spread duration, WAL and modified duration with the sale of relatively longer dated fixed rate public bonds that had performed well since purchase, thereby crystallising the gains. The Company was also able to close on a number of private transactions in the second quarter of 2019 at attractive yields. Funding took place in the period for a small and medium sized enterprise ("SME") funding platform loan yielding 5.75% for the BBB- rated senior tranche and 11.5% for the B rated mezzanine tranche. The Company also completed a private purchase related to a Central London development finance project which is projected to provide an IRR of around 9% across BBB- and B- tranches as well as GBP1.5 million of a private receivables financing facility which offered LIBOR plus 4% for a BB+ rated credit. Over the course of May and June 2019, the Company issued a further 5,000,000 Ordinary Shares through its tap issuance programme to take the total number of shares in issue to 130,000,001, with a market capitalisation of GBP135.2 million as at 30 June 2019. Based on the period from its IPO on 14 November 2018, the Company announced its first interim dividend of 2.09p on 18 July 2019. The total return of the portfolio since inception was 2.99% with capital appreciation of asset values proving a more significant driver of performance during a period in which yield compression and tightening credit spreads have created difficult conditions in which to generate the levels of income forecast prior to the Company's launch. Outlook With public corporate bond yields falling further, rather than chasing yield, our inclination currently is to be defensive, and we have continued to sell more of our longer dated fixed rate corporates to fund new shorter dated floating investments, which will gradually increase the portfolio yield and reduce the spread duration. There is a pipeline of new private investments which, if fully realised, will utilise the remaining cash holdings. The global outlook remains uncertain and the UK, in particular, could be subject to considerable economic and political turbulence around its prospective exit from the EU later this year. There remains substantial liquidity in the portfolio, in the form of AAA-rated floating rate ABS to take advantage of any opportunities should markets sell off. M&G Alternatives Investment Management Limited 25 September 2019 Company statistics Portfolio overview as at 30 June 2019 % Cash on deposit 8.37 Public 77.83 Asset backed securities 26.85 Bonds 50.98 Private 14.22 Bonds 0.79 Investment funds 8.38 Loans 5.05

Derivatives (0.42) Debt derivatives (0.20) Forwards (0.22) Portfolio of investments 100.00 Geographical exposure as at 30 June 2019 Percentage of portfolio investments (excluding cash on deposit and derivatives) United Kingdom 70.05% Global 10.36% France 4.14% United States 3.36% Netherlands 3.14% Germany 3.09% Sweden 1.31% Italy 1.11% Switzerland 0.96% European Union 0.86% Luxemburg 0.82% Czech Republic 0.80% 100.00 Credit rating breakdown as at 30 June 2019 % Cash on deposit 8.37 Investment grade 66.64 AAA 18.74 AA+ 0.59 AA 4.97 AA- 1.23 A+ 0.27 A 3.10 A- 4.22 BBB+ 10.58 BBB 13.33 BBB- 9.61 Sub-investment grade 24.99 BB+ 5.19 BB 3.54 BB- 2.10 B+ 0.90 B 3.71 B- 0.84 CCC+ 0.75 Unrated 7.96 Portfolio of investments 100.00 Charges as at 30 June 2019 Investment management charge [a] 0.50% Ongoing charges figure 0.92% [a] From January 2020 the annual investment management charge will increase to 0.70%. Top 10 holdings as at 30 June 2019 % M&G European Loan Fund 8.38 Brass NO 6 1% 16 Dec 2060 1.61 Warwick Finance Residential Mortgages No One 1% 21 Sep 2049 1.53 Silverstone Master Issuer 1% 21 Jan 2070 1.51 Newday Partnership Funding 2017-1 1% 15 Dec 2027 1.51 Marston's Issuer 1% 15 Oct 2031 1.34 Castell 2018-1 1% 25 Jan 2046 1.34 Charter Mortgage Funding 2018-1 1% 12 Jun 2055 1.27 Yorkshire Building Society 1% 13 Sep 2028 1.22 Paragon Mortgages No 25 1% 15 May 2050 1.20 Principal risks and uncertainties Principal risks associated with the Company The Directors have carried out a robust assessment of the principal risks facing the Company, including those that would threaten its business model, future performance, solvency and liquidity, and believe those principal risks facing the Company are as summarised below along with, where appropriate, the steps taken by the Board to monitor and mitigate such risks. Market risk and Credit risk Market risk embodies the potential for both losses and gains and includes foreign currency risk, interest rate risk and price risk. Market risk mainly arises from uncertainty about future values of financial instruments influenced by price, currency and interest rate movements. It represents the potential gain or loss that the Company may suffer through holding market positions in investments in the face of market movements. Foreign currency risk is the risk that the fair value or future cash flows of a financial instrument will fluctuate because of changes in foreign exchange rates. The Company is exposed to risks that the exchange rate of its reporting currency relative to other currencies may change in a manner that has an effect on the value of the portion of the Company's assets which are denominated in currencies other than its own currency. Hedging instruments are used by the Investment Manager to manage foreign currency risk. Interest rate risk is the risk that the fair value of future cash flows of a financial instrument will fluctuate because of changes in market interest rates. The Company's investments are in some cases subject to interest rate risk. In relation to fixed rate obligations, when interest rates decline, the values can be expected to rise, and, conversely, when interest rates rise, the value of fixed-rate obligations can be expected to decline. Hedging instruments are used by the Investment Manager to manage interest risk. Market price risk includes changes in market prices, other than those arising from foreign currency or interest rate risk, which may affect the value of investments, such as macroeconomic and geopolitical events and trends and sectoral influences. Because of its investment strategy, the Company is also materially exposed to credit risk, which is the risk that one party to a financial instrument will cause a financial loss for the other party by failing to discharge an obligation. The main concentration to which the Company is exposed arises from the Company's investments in debt securities. The Company's policy to manage this risk is to invest at least 70% of the Company's assets in debt securities that have a minimum credit rating of BBB- (or equivalent). Within the above limit, the Company may also invest in unrated assets where a rating is assigned by the Investment Manager using an internal methodology that is based on the categorisations used by rating agencies. When new investment opportunities arise, a detailed credit review is undertaken by the Investment Manager. A fundamental qualitative and quantitative assessment of both business and financial risk, supported by appropriate financial modelling, alongside a review of corporate structure and issuance document form the basis of the credit review. On an ongoing basis, the Investment Manager monitors the Company's investments against a variety of measures including financial performance and their progress against a variety of covenants. The Company is also exposed to counterparty credit risk on trading derivative products, cash and cash equivalents, amounts due from brokers and other receivable balances. As the Company invests in public and private debt and debt-like instruments, it is regularly exposed to market risk and the value of the Company's portfolio can fluctuate, particularly over the short term, in response to developments in financial markets. The Board has put in place limits on the Company's gearing, portfolio concentration, and the use of derivatives which it believes to be appropriate to ensure that the Company's investment portfolio is adequately diversified and to manage risk. Investment Management Performance risk Other than in respect of market risk, the performance of the Company's portfolio of assets depends primarily on the investment strategy, asset allocation and stock selection decisions taken by the Investment Manager within the parameters and constraints imposed by the Company's investment policy. The Investment Manager applies a "three lines of defence" model for risk management, incorporating the individual fund manager and line management, independent risk and compliance functions and reporting structures, and internal audit. Measures and tools such as volatility estimation, value at risk analysis and stress testing are used in order better to understand risk concentrations within the portfolio. Liquidity risk The Company invests in public and private debt instruments. Certain of these investments may be difficult to value or realise (if at all). The market price that is achievable for such investments may therefore be lower than the carrying values of these assets as reflected in the Company's reported Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share from time to time. As the Company is closed-ended, it is not exposed to the same risks of liquidity mismatch that are inherent in the management of portfolios owned by open-ended funds. This enables the Company to invest in assets that have limited or no secondary market liquidity or order to seek to capture the additional yield that is generally available compared to more liquid instruments. Before the Company's fifth annual general meeting in 2024, the Board will submit to Shareholders proposals to enable them to realise the value of their Ordinary Shares; accordingly, the Board will put in place appropriate arrangements to monitor the liquidity of the Company's investments. Operational risk In common with most other investment trusts, the Company has no executive directors, no executive management and no employees. The Company delegates key operational tasks to third-party service providers which are specialists in their fields: the management of the Company's investment portfolio to the Investment Manager, M&G Alternatives Investment Management Limited; the preparation and maintenance of the Company's Financial Statements and maintenance of its records to the Administrator and Company Secretary, State Street Bank and Trust Company and Link Company Matters Limited, respectively; the worldwide custody of the Company's assets to State Street Bank and Trust Company; and the safekeeping and oversight services to State Street Trustees Limited as Depositary.

