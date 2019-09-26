DJ Interim report

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Interim report 26-Sep-2019 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc Interim Report and unaudited Condensed Financial Statements for the period ended 30 June 2019 (covering the period from incorporation of the Company) Copies of the Interim Report can be obtained from the following website: www.mandg.co.uk/creditincomeinvestmenttrust [1] Company Summary M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc was incorporated on 17 July 2018 as a public company limited by shares. Admission to the stock exchange and dealings in its Ordinary Shares commenced on 14 November 2018. M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc ("The Company") is an investment trust within the meaning of section 1158 of the CTA 2010. The Company's investment objective is to aim to generate a regular and attractive level of income with low asset value volatility. Key dates Period end 30 June 2019 First interim dividend: Ex-dividend 25 July 2019 Share register close 26 July 2019 First pay date 23 August 2019 Annual General Meeting 30 March 2020 Future dividend timetable Declaration date Ex-dividend date Payment date Second interim January 2020 January 2020 February 2020 First interim April 2020 April 2020 May 2020 Second interim July 2020 July 2020 August 2020 Third interim October 2020 October 2020 November 2020 Fourth interim January 2021 January 2021 February 2021 Financial highlights For the period[a] ended or as at 30 June 2019 Net asset value (NAV) per Ordinary Share 101.33p Ordinary Share price (mid-market) 104.00p Premium to NAV 2.63% Net assets (GBP'000) 131,732 Capital return per Ordinary Share 1.55p Revenue return per Ordinary Share 1.20p First interim dividend per share 2.09p Ongoing charges figure[b] 0.92% [a] from the date of IPO,14 November 2018. [b] Ongoing charges figure (as a percentage of shareholders' funds) is an annualised rate calculated using average net assets over the period in accordance with the Association of Investment Companies' (AIC) recommended methodology. Chairman's statement I am pleased to present the first Interim Report for M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company"). The Company, which was incorporated on 17 July 2018, raised GBP100 million pursuant to its Initial Public Offering ("IPO") and its Ordinary Shares commenced trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 14 November 2018. Investment strategy overview The Company aims to generate a regular and attractive level of income with low asset value volatility by investing in a diversified portfolio of public and private debt and debt-like instruments of which at least 70% will be investment grade. The portfolio is diversified with respect to issuers and sectors. The Company is targeting an annualised dividend yield of LIBOR plus 2.5% for the period from IPO to 31 December 2019 and LIBOR plus 4% thereafter. The Company intends, over time, to be invested mainly in private debt instruments, which are those instruments not traded on a stock exchange and are typically issued to a small group of institutional investors. This part of the portfolio will include debt instruments which are nominally quoted but are illiquid and rarely traded. Most of these will be floating rate instruments, purchased at inception and with the intention to be held to maturity; shareholders can expect their returns from these to come primarily from the interest paid by the issuers. Our investment manager's size, experience and reputation mean that it sees a high percentage of the available market but it only invests in those instruments which it believes are attractively priced: this takes time and depends upon market conditions. The remainder of the Company's portfolio is invested in cash, cash equivalents and quoted debt instruments, which are more readily available and which can be sold when suitable private opportunities arise. These instruments will also be traded to take advantage of market conditions. Shareholders can expect their returns from this part of the portfolio to come from a combination of interest income and capital movements. Investment performance The opening NAV per Ordinary Share, being the gross proceeds of the IPO less the IPO expenses, was 98.38p. Debt markets were volatile at the end of 2018, at the time of the Company's IPO but recovered at the start of 2019. This period presented good investment opportunities in public markets as the Company's investment programme commenced. Our investment manager was able to take advantage of investment grade corporate bonds performing strongly in the first quarter of 2019, with credit spreads tightening. High yield markets also made significant gains. The improving market continued into the second quarter, which put downward pressure on yields generally, amid falling expectations for global economic growth. With investors maintaining confidence in the major central banks to take action to prevent a slowdown, credit spreads remained tight as investors chased yield. In contrast, private market opportunities were fewer than our initial projections and only 14.22% of the portfolio was invested in private securities by the end of the period under review. The combination of reduced spreads in the liquid public markets, and a higher proportion of the portfolio than originally anticipated remaining invested in lower yielding securities, resulted in a lower level of interest income than had originally been expected. Fortunately, as a consequence of the reduction in yields over the period, higher than expected valuation growth has been achieved by the portfolio, thereby compensating for the lower level of income. The NAV on 30 June 2019 was 101.33p per Ordinary Share: this represented a total return of 2.99% since the Company's launch. Share issuance and premium management Your Directors believe that it is in the interests of shareholders for the Company to increase its assets under management over time as this should reduce its ongoing charges figure and provide greater market liquidity for holders. The Company can do this by issuing additional Ordinary Shares or a new class of C Shares. In each case, new shares will only be issued when our investment manager has assured your Board of its confidence that suitable investments can be made in a timely fashion using the proceeds of such share issuance. The issue of new shares can also serve to manage the premium to NAV per Ordinary Share at which the Company's shares trade by meeting excess demand from investors that cannot be met by supply in the market. Ordinary Shares will only be issued at a price which enhances the NAV of the existing Ordinary Shares after all expenses. On 31 January 2019, the Company announced that it had placed 25,000,000 additional Ordinary Shares in response to strong demand from the market, at an issue price of 101p per Ordinary Share: this represented a premium to NAV as at that date of 2.33%. The placing did not materially impact the investment programme, which was still in its infancy. By May 2019, the Ordinary Share price premium to NAV was again at levels which your Directors considered high in light of the status of the investment programme. Further issues of Ordinary Shares were undertaken in May and June 2019 to satisfy market demand and to seek to manage the premium. An additional 5,000,000 Ordinary Shares were issued at a premium to the NAV of not less than 2%, thereby enhancing the NAV per Ordinary Share. Our investment manager considered the aggregate proceeds raised through these share issues manageable in executing the overall deployment programme of the Company. Since mid-June 2019, the share issuance programme has been paused until such time as our investment manager perceives there to be better value to be found in adding to the portfolio. The Company's Ordinary Share price traded at an average premium to NAV of 4.15% during the period from IPO to 30 June 2019. On 30 June 2019, the Ordinary Share price was 104p, representing a 2.63% premium to NAV per Ordinary Share as at that date. Dividends On 18 July 2019, the Company announced its first dividend of 2.09p per Ordinary Share for the period from its IPO on 14 November 2018 to 30 June 2019, in line with the LIBOR plus 2.5% annualised dividend target. Your Directors have chosen to apply the 'streaming' regime to that part of the dividend payment which was covered by the Company's interest income, net of expenses. Accordingly, the Company has designated 1.07p per Ordinary Share as an interest distribution and 1.02p per Ordinary Share as a dividend. As a result, the Company made use of capital reserves to support the dividend. This reflected the investment performance of the Company's portfolio, where capital growth was stronger than anticipated, but yields lower. The Company's NAV per Ordinary Share as at 30 June 2019, adjusted for the

payment of the first dividend, was 99.24p, an increase of 0.87% from its opening NAV of 98.38p per Ordinary Share at IPO. The Company uses the average daily three-month LIBOR as its reference for the purposes of its targeted dividend yield. Your Board will continue to monitor the capacity of the Company to meet the target dividend considering credit market conditions and the Company's performance. While we anticipate that the Company will meet its dividend target of LIBOR plus 2.5% for the period to 31 December 2019, your Board believes that it may take longer than anticipated at IPO to achieve the target of LIBOR plus 4% for the following years. Our investment manager remains confident of achieving that target in due course as further private assets are acquired and markets provide other attractive opportunities. If it takes longer to ramp-up the portfolio to achieve the LIBOR plus 4% dividend target, our investment manager's annual management fee will be retained at the current level of 50 bps until the initial ramp-up period is complete. Outlook The global economic outlook is uncertain as a result of a range of factors such as Brexit, central bank policy and potential trade wars. This should present buying opportunities for the Company. David Simpson Chairman 25 September 2019 Investment manager's report The Company was launched on 14 November 2018 amid volatile market conditions with market moves dominated by geopolitical events and macroeconomic uncertainty. UK economic growth slowed at the end of 2018, mainly reflecting softer global conditions and the wider Brexit uncertainties. Increased risk aversion and volatility amid continuing trade tensions between China and the US increased investors' appetite for safe haven assets. As a result, government bond yields compressed whilst credit spreads widened. These circumstances created some attractive opportunities for the Company in certain sectors of the public debt market. Banks, property companies and insurers had all widened significantly and the Company made several investments in these sectors at the start of the deployment programme. At the end of 2018, the largest sectoral investment by the Company was in asset-backed securities ("ABS") and comprised mostly AAA and some AA-rated mortgage-backed floating rate bonds. These had widened to attractive levels and were ideal interim investments being very low risk and easily tradeable. In the private arena, the Company invested 7.12% in the M&G European Loan Fund and executed one sterling-denominated private transaction with exposure to telecoms infrastructure ground leases, and another listed but effectively private US dollar deal for a tranched credit-linked note. By the end of 31 December 2018 approximately 60.83% of the proceeds raised at IPO was invested. Global markets recorded a strong start to 2019, recovering from their disappointing performance in the previous quarter. The bulk of the gains were recorded in the first two months of the year, with January particularly strong as worries about faltering global economic growth dominated once again. US job creation came to a near halt, with non-farm payrolls for the month of February recording its weakest gain in more than a year, while in Europe manufacturing activity across the eurozone was the worst in five years. This slowdown in economic growth and generally muted inflation led to dovish commentary by many central banks alluding that interest rates would remain on hold for the time being. This, combined with better than expected earnings for many companies in the final quarter of 2018, drove market sentiment. With 39.17% of the Company still held in cash, the priority was to get these proceeds invested in appropriate assets as quickly as possible. This proved to be harder than the previous quarter as investors returned from the Christmas break with more confidence and more cash to put to work. This greater appetite for risk combined with disappointing economic growth saw bond yields decline and caused spreads to tighten quite sharply, especially in the most attractive assets. In the credit markets, high yield bonds recorded some of the best returns. At the beginning of February 2019, the Company received a cash inflow of GBP25 million as a result of the placing to create an additional 25,000,000 ordinary shares. This had the effect of lowering the interest rate and spread duration and also the weighted average life (WAL) of the portfolio. The Company invested approximately GBP17 million (GBP12 million into public and GBP5 million into private assets) during February which partially offset the impact on the portfolio's spread duration and WAL. The Company had some success in finding illiquid assets that lagged the rally in credit markets, investing in senior floating rate tranches of public securitisation and a property debenture. In terms of private debt opportunities, the Company added to the leveraged loan exposure by deploying a further GBP4 million into the M&G European Loan Fund in the first quarter of 2019 and completed on a GBP1 million mezzanine real estate loan transaction yielding 7.10%. The second quarter of 2019 was also positive for public bond markets, rounding off a very strong start to the first half of the year. This was despite significant volatility during May, caused by renewed trade war concerns after US President Trump escalated disputes with China and Mexico. Nervous investors sought safety in core government bonds with yields decline meaningfully. This flight to safety, together with the prospect of lower interest rates saw asset prices appreciate considerably as global bond markets powered higher. Consequently, yields on 10-year government bonds in Japan and Germany fell well below zero into negative territory and in the US, 10-year yields returned to 2%, having traded at over 3% less than a year ago. UK corporate bonds also delivered steady returns over the period, notwithstanding spells of volatility in UK credit markets amid the ongoing political uncertainty relating to Brexit. Given the market backdrop it was not an easy quarter in which to meaningfully increase the yield of the portfolio. As public bonds became less attractive, the Company increasingly relied on private assets to increase the yield, which takes more time. By the end of the period under review, the cash position had been reduced to just under 8.37% and the portfolio yield had been increased by around 30 bps to 3.48% in conditions where market yields fell by about the same amount. Since the Company started its investment programme, it has increased its floating rate exposure and slightly reduced the spread duration, WAL and modified duration with the sale of relatively longer dated fixed rate public bonds that had performed well since purchase, thereby crystallising the gains. The Company was also able to close on a number of private transactions in the second quarter of 2019 at attractive yields. Funding took place in the period for a small and medium sized enterprise ("SME") funding platform loan yielding 5.75% for the BBB- rated senior tranche and 11.5% for the B rated mezzanine tranche. The Company also completed a private purchase related to a Central London development finance project which is projected to provide an IRR of around 9% across BBB- and B- tranches as well as GBP1.5 million of a private receivables financing facility which offered LIBOR plus 4% for a BB+ rated credit. Over the course of May and June 2019, the Company issued a further 5,000,000 Ordinary Shares through its tap issuance programme to take the total number of shares in issue to 130,000,001, with a market capitalisation of GBP135.2 million as at 30 June 2019. Based on the period from its IPO on 14 November 2018, the Company announced its first interim dividend of 2.09p on 18 July 2019. The total return of the portfolio since inception was 2.99% with capital appreciation of asset values proving a more significant driver of performance during a period in which yield compression and tightening credit spreads have created difficult conditions in which to generate the levels of income forecast prior to the Company's launch. Outlook With public corporate bond yields falling further, rather than chasing yield, our inclination currently is to be defensive, and we have continued to sell more of our longer dated fixed rate corporates to fund new shorter dated floating investments, which will gradually increase the portfolio yield and reduce the spread duration. There is a pipeline of new private investments which, if fully realised, will utilise the remaining cash holdings. The global outlook remains uncertain and the UK, in particular, could be subject to considerable economic and political turbulence around its prospective exit from the EU later this year. There remains substantial liquidity in the portfolio, in the form of AAA-rated floating rate ABS to take advantage of any opportunities should markets sell off. M&G Alternatives Investment Management Limited 25 September 2019 Company statistics Portfolio overview as at 30 June 2019 % Cash on deposit 8.37 Public 77.83 Asset backed securities 26.85 Bonds 50.98 Private 14.22 Bonds 0.79 Investment funds 8.38 Loans 5.05

Derivatives (0.42) Debt derivatives (0.20) Forwards (0.22) Portfolio of investments 100.00 Geographical exposure as at 30 June 2019 Percentage of portfolio investments (excluding cash on deposit and derivatives) United Kingdom 70.05% Global 10.36% France 4.14% United States 3.36% Netherlands 3.14% Germany 3.09% Sweden 1.31% Italy 1.11% Switzerland 0.96% European Union 0.86% Luxemburg 0.82% Czech Republic 0.80% 100.00 Credit rating breakdown as at 30 June 2019 % Cash on deposit 8.37 Investment grade 66.64 AAA 18.74 AA+ 0.59 AA 4.97 AA- 1.23 A+ 0.27 A 3.10 A- 4.22 BBB+ 10.58 BBB 13.33 BBB- 9.61 Sub-investment grade 24.99 BB+ 5.19 BB 3.54 BB- 2.10 B+ 0.90 B 3.71 B- 0.84 CCC+ 0.75 Unrated 7.96 Portfolio of investments 100.00 Charges as at 30 June 2019 Investment management charge [a] 0.50% Ongoing charges figure 0.92% [a] From January 2020 the annual investment management charge will increase to 0.70%. Top 10 holdings as at 30 June 2019 % M&G European Loan Fund 8.38 Brass NO 6 1% 16 Dec 2060 1.61 Warwick Finance Residential Mortgages No One 1% 21 Sep 2049 1.53 Silverstone Master Issuer 1% 21 Jan 2070 1.51 Newday Partnership Funding 2017-1 1% 15 Dec 2027 1.51 Marston's Issuer 1% 15 Oct 2031 1.34 Castell 2018-1 1% 25 Jan 2046 1.34 Charter Mortgage Funding 2018-1 1% 12 Jun 2055 1.27 Yorkshire Building Society 1% 13 Sep 2028 1.22 Paragon Mortgages No 25 1% 15 May 2050 1.20 Principal risks and uncertainties Principal risks associated with the Company The Directors have carried out a robust assessment of the principal risks facing the Company, including those that would threaten its business model, future performance, solvency and liquidity, and believe those principal risks facing the Company are as summarised below along with, where appropriate, the steps taken by the Board to monitor and mitigate such risks. Market risk and Credit risk Market risk embodies the potential for both losses and gains and includes foreign currency risk, interest rate risk and price risk. Market risk mainly arises from uncertainty about future values of financial instruments influenced by price, currency and interest rate movements. It represents the potential gain or loss that the Company may suffer through holding market positions in investments in the face of market movements. Foreign currency risk is the risk that the fair value or future cash flows of a financial instrument will fluctuate because of changes in foreign exchange rates. The Company is exposed to risks that the exchange rate of its reporting currency relative to other currencies may change in a manner that has an effect on the value of the portion of the Company's assets which are denominated in currencies other than its own currency. Hedging instruments are used by the Investment Manager to manage foreign currency risk. Interest rate risk is the risk that the fair value of future cash flows of a financial instrument will fluctuate because of changes in market interest rates. The Company's investments are in some cases subject to interest rate risk. In relation to fixed rate obligations, when interest rates decline, the values can be expected to rise, and, conversely, when interest rates rise, the value of fixed-rate obligations can be expected to decline. Hedging instruments are used by the Investment Manager to manage interest risk. Market price risk includes changes in market prices, other than those arising from foreign currency or interest rate risk, which may affect the value of investments, such as macroeconomic and geopolitical events and trends and sectoral influences. Because of its investment strategy, the Company is also materially exposed to credit risk, which is the risk that one party to a financial instrument will cause a financial loss for the other party by failing to discharge an obligation. The main concentration to which the Company is exposed arises from the Company's investments in debt securities. The Company's policy to manage this risk is to invest at least 70% of the Company's assets in debt securities that have a minimum credit rating of BBB- (or equivalent). Within the above limit, the Company may also invest in unrated assets where a rating is assigned by the Investment Manager using an internal methodology that is based on the categorisations used by rating agencies. When new investment opportunities arise, a detailed credit review is undertaken by the Investment Manager. A fundamental qualitative and quantitative assessment of both business and financial risk, supported by appropriate financial modelling, alongside a review of corporate structure and issuance document form the basis of the credit review. On an ongoing basis, the Investment Manager monitors the Company's investments against a variety of measures including financial performance and their progress against a variety of covenants. The Company is also exposed to counterparty credit risk on trading derivative products, cash and cash equivalents, amounts due from brokers and other receivable balances. As the Company invests in public and private debt and debt-like instruments, it is regularly exposed to market risk and the value of the Company's portfolio can fluctuate, particularly over the short term, in response to developments in financial markets. The Board has put in place limits on the Company's gearing, portfolio concentration, and the use of derivatives which it believes to be appropriate to ensure that the Company's investment portfolio is adequately diversified and to manage risk. Investment Management Performance risk Other than in respect of market risk, the performance of the Company's portfolio of assets depends primarily on the investment strategy, asset allocation and stock selection decisions taken by the Investment Manager within the parameters and constraints imposed by the Company's investment policy. The Investment Manager applies a "three lines of defence" model for risk management, incorporating the individual fund manager and line management, independent risk and compliance functions and reporting structures, and internal audit. Measures and tools such as volatility estimation, value at risk analysis and stress testing are used in order better to understand risk concentrations within the portfolio. Liquidity risk The Company invests in public and private debt instruments. Certain of these investments may be difficult to value or realise (if at all). The market price that is achievable for such investments may therefore be lower than the carrying values of these assets as reflected in the Company's reported Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share from time to time. As the Company is closed-ended, it is not exposed to the same risks of liquidity mismatch that are inherent in the management of portfolios owned by open-ended funds. This enables the Company to invest in assets that have limited or no secondary market liquidity or order to seek to capture the additional yield that is generally available compared to more liquid instruments. Before the Company's fifth annual general meeting in 2024, the Board will submit to Shareholders proposals to enable them to realise the value of their Ordinary Shares; accordingly, the Board will put in place appropriate arrangements to monitor the liquidity of the Company's investments. Operational risk In common with most other investment trusts, the Company has no executive directors, no executive management and no employees. The Company delegates key operational tasks to third-party service providers which are specialists in their fields: the management of the Company's investment portfolio to the Investment Manager, M&G Alternatives Investment Management Limited; the preparation and maintenance of the Company's Financial Statements and maintenance of its records to the Administrator and Company Secretary, State Street Bank and Trust Company and Link Company Matters Limited, respectively; the worldwide custody of the Company's assets to State Street Bank and Trust Company; and the safekeeping and oversight services to State Street Trustees Limited as Depositary.

Dividend policy risk The Company has indicated that, subject to the usual performance, market and working capital criteria, it intends to pay its shareholders regular quarterly dividends from 2020 onwards and is targeting an annualised dividend return of LIBOR plus 2.5% in respect of the period from initial public offering to 31 December 2019, and LIBOR plus 4% thereafter. The level of dividends that the Board will declare, and the extent that those dividends comprise "streamed" income on the one hand and capital profits on the other hand, will be dependent largely on the performance of the Company's investment portfolio over time and the market conditions that exist during relevant performance periods. Apart from asset selection and market conditions, factors that may also affect performance include, inter alia, the Company's level of gearing, its accounting policies, changes in variable interest rates, the level of loan or bond prepayments and a change in the tax treatment of the interest received by the Company. Board risk oversight The Board meets formally at least four times a year with the Investment Manager to review, inter alia, the Company's strategy and performance, the composition of the investment portfolio and the management of risk. In relation to dividend policy, the Board closely monitors the Company's net return forecast, including each component revenue and expense line item as prepared by the Administrator and the Investment Manager, for each quarterly Board meeting. These reports are discussed in detail to assess the Investment Manager's level of confidence in the future performance profile of the portfolio and to identify the risk of any dividend shortfall relative to expectations. Additionally, the Board reviews the performance of its third-party service providers and their risk control procedures on a regular basis as well as the terms on which they provide services to the Company. Going concern In accordance with the latest guidance issued by the Financial Reporting Council, the Directors have undertaken and documented a rigorous assessment of whether the Company is a going concern. The Directors considered all available information when undertaking the assessment. The Directors believe that the Company has appropriate financial resources to enable it to meet its day-to-day working capital requirements and the Directors believe that the Company is well placed to continue to manage its business risks. The Directors consider that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the next 12 months. For this reason they continue to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing these condensed financial statements. Condensed income statement period from 17 July 2018 to 30 June 2019 Note Revenue Capital Total GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Net gains on investments 5 - 2,842 2,842 Net losses on derivatives 5 - (1,105) (1,105) Net currency gains 2 66 68 Income 3 2,144 - 2,144 Investments management fee (350) - (350) Other expenses 4 (396) - (396) Net return on ordinary 1,400 1,803 3,203 activities before taxation Taxation on ordinary - - - activities Net return attributable to 1,400 1,803 3,203 Ordinary Shareholders Net return per Ordinary Share 2 1.20p 1.55p 2.75p (basic and diluted)[a] [a] Return figures have been calculated using weighted average shares for the period 14 November 2018 to 30 June 2019. All revenue and capital items in the above statement derive from continuing operations. The Company has no recognised gains and losses other than those shown above and therefore no Statement of Comprehensive Income has been presented. The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed financial statements. Condensed statement of financial position as at 30 June 2019 Note GBP'000 GBP'000 Non-current assets Investments at fair value 5 120,868 through profit or loss Current assets Other receivables 6 1,363 Cash and cash equivalents 6 12,792 14,155 Current liabilities Derivative financial 5 (558) liabilities held at fair value through profit or loss Other payables 6 (2,733) Total current liabilities (3,291) Net current assets 10,864 Total assets less current 131,732 liabilities Net assets 131,732 Capital and reserves Called up share capital 1,300 Share premium 28,229 Special distributable reserve 8 99,000 Capital reserve 1,803 Revenue reserve 1,400 Total shareholders' funds 131,732 Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share 2 101.33p The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed financial statements. Approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 25 September 2019 and signed on its behalf by: David Simpson Chairman Company registration number: 11469317 25 September 2019 Condensed statement of changes in equity For the Note Called Share Special Capital Revenue Total period from up distrib 17 July 2018 utable to 30 June 2019 premium reserve reserve GBP'000 ordinary reserve GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 share capital GBP'000 GBP'000 Balance at - - - - - - 17 July 2018 Net return - - - 1,803 1,400 3,203 attributable to share holders Ordinary 1,300 128,839 - - - 130,1 shares 39 issues during the period Initial - (1,592) - - - (1,59 public 2) offering cost Cancellation 8 - (99,000 99,000 - - - of share ) premium Cancellation - (18) - - - (18) of share premium costs Balance at 1,300 28,229 99,000 1,803 1,400 131,7 30 June 2019 32 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed financial statements. Condensed cash flow statement as at 30 June 2019 GBP'000 Cash flows from operating activities Net profit before taxation 3,203 Adjustments for: Gains on investments (2,842) Losses on derivatives 1,105 Purchases of investments [a] (129,022) Sales of investments [a] 12,562 Increase in other receivables (1,363) Increase in other payables 620 Net cash outflows from operating activities (115,737) Financing activities Issue of Ordinary Shares 130,139 Initial public offering costs (1,592) Cancellation of share premium costs (18) Net cash inflow from financing activities 128,529 Increase in cash and cash equivalent 12,792 Cash and cash equivalent at the start of the - period Increase in cash as above 12,792 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the 12,792 period [a] Receipts from the sale of, and payments to acquire investment securities have been classified as components of cash flows from operating activities because they form part of the company's dealing operations. The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed financial statements. Notes to the condensed financial statements 1 Significant accounting policies The significant accounting policies are summarised below. They have all been applied consistently throughout the period from 17 July 2018 (the date of incorporation) to 30 June 2019. a) Basis of accounting The condensed financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis under the historical cost convention, modified to include certain items at fair value, and in accordance with Financial Reporting Standard 104 (FRS 104) issued by the Financial Reporting Council and the Statement of Recommended Practice: 'Financial Statements of Investment Trust Companies and Venture Capital Trusts' (AIC SORP) issued by the Association of Investment Companies in November 2014 and updated in January 2017 and February 2018. The annual Financial Statements will be prepared in accordance with Financial Reporting Standard 102 (FRS 102) and the AIC SORP. The functional and presentational currency of the Company is pounds sterling

because that is the currency of the primary economic environment in which the Company operates. b) Financial instruments Financial assets and financial liabilities are recognised when the Company becomes a party to the contractual provisions of the instrument. Financial liabilities and equity instruments are classified according to the substance of the contractual arrangements entered into. An equity instrument is any contract that evidences a residual interest in the assets of the Company after deducting all of its liabilities. Financial assets and liabilities All financial assets and liabilities are initially measured at the transaction price (including transaction costs), except for those financial assets classified as at fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL), which are initially measured at fair value (which is normally the transaction price excluding transaction costs), unless the arrangement constitutes a financing transaction. If an arrangement constitutes a financing transaction, the financial asset or financial liability is measured at the present value of the future payments discounted at a market rate of interest for a similar debt instrument. Financial assets and liabilities are offset in the statement of financial position only when there exists a legally enforceable right to set off the recognised amounts and the Company intends either to settle on a net basis, or to realise the asset and settle the liability simultaneously. Debt instruments which meet the conditions of being 'basic' financial instruments as defined in FRS 102.11.9 are subsequently measured at amortised cost using the effective interest method. Debt instruments that have no stated interest rate (and do not constitute financing transaction) and are classified as payable or receivable within one year are initially measured at an undiscounted amount of the cash or other consideration expected to be paid or received, net of impairment. With the exception of some hedging instruments, other debt instruments not meeting conditions of being 'basic' financial instruments are measured at FVTPL. Commitments to make and receive loans which meet the conditions mentioned above are measured at cost (which may be nil) less any impairment. They are recorded and disclosed at the date of the legal commitment and recognised upon funding. Financial assets are derecognised only when (a) the contractual rights to the cash flows from the financial asset expire or are settled, (b) the Company transfers to another party substantially all of the risks and rewards of ownership of the financial asset, or (c) the Company, despite having retained some, but not all, significant risks and rewards of ownership, has transferred control of the asset to another party. Financial liabilities are derecognised only when the obligation specified in the contract is discharged, cancelled or expires. Equity instruments Equity instruments issued by the Company are recorded at the fair value of cash or other resources received or receivable, net of direct issue costs. Derivative financial instruments The Company uses derivative financial instruments to reduce exposure to foreign exchange risk and interest rate movements. The Company does not hold or issue derivative financial instruments for speculative purposes. Derivatives are initially recognised at fair value at the date a derivative contract is entered into and are subsequently remeasured to their fair value at each reporting date. The resulting gain or loss is recognised in profit or loss immediately. Derivative returns are recognised as revenue or capital depending on their nature. Fair value measurement The best evidence of fair value is a quoted price for an identical asset in an active market. When quoted prices are unavailable, the price of a recent transaction for an identical asset provides evidence of fair value as long as there has not been a significant change in economic circumstances or a significant lapse of time since the transaction took place. If the market is not active and recent transactions of an identical asset on their own are not a good estimate of fair value, the fair value is estimated by using a valuation technique. c) Impairment of assets Assets, other than those measured at fair value, are assessed for indicators of impairment at each balance sheet date. If there is objective evidence of impairment, an impairment loss is recognised in profit or loss as described below. Non-financial assets An asset is impaired where there is objective evidence that, as a result of one or more events that occurred after initial recognition, the estimated recoverable value of the asset has been reduced. The recoverable amount of an asset is the higher of its fair value less costs to sell and its value in use. Where indicators exist for a decrease in impairment loss previously recognised for assets other than goodwill, the prior impairment loss is tested to determine reversal. An impairment loss is reversed on an individual impaired asset to the extent that the revised recoverable value does not lead to a revised carrying amount higher than the carrying value had no impairment been recognised. d) Tax Current tax is accounted for at the appropriate rate of corporation tax. The tax accounting treatment follows the principal amounts involved. Deferred tax is recognised in respect of all timing differences between the treatment of certain items for tax and accounting purposes that have originated but not reversed at the balance sheet date. Due to the Company's status as an investment trust company and the intention to continue meeting the conditions required to obtain approval in the foreseeable future, the Company has not provided deferred tax on any capital gains and losses arising on the revaluation or disposal of investments. e) Recognition of income and expenses Interest from debt securities is recognised as revenue by reference to the coupon payable adjusted to spread any premium or discount on purchase over its remaining life. Other interest income is recognised as revenue on an accruals basis. Income from investment funds are recognised in revenue when the right to receive it is established. Expenses not incidental to the purchase or sale of investments are recognised on an accruals basis and charged to revenue. Fees incurred in investment funds managed by M&G are rebated and recognised as revenue or capital in accordance with the underlying funds' distribution policy. f) Foreign currency Transactions in foreign currencies are recorded at the rate of exchange at the date of the transaction. Assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies at the balance sheet date are reported at the rates of exchange prevailing at that date. Other exchange differences are recognised in profit or loss in the period in which they arise. 2 Returns and net asset value period from 17 July 2018 to 30 June 2019 Revenue return Revenue return attributable to Ordinary 1,400 Shareholders (GBP'000) Weighted average number of shares in issue 116,639,258 during the period[a] Revenue return per Ordinary Share (basic and 1.20p diluted) Shares in issue at the end of the period 130,000,001 Revenue available for dividend 1.08p Capital return Capital return attributable to Ordinary 1,803 Shareholders (GBP'000) Weighted average number of shares in issue 116,639,258 during the period[a] Capital return per Ordinary Share (basic and 1.55p diluted) Total return Total return per Ordinary Share (basic and 2.75p diluted) Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share Net assets attributable to shareholders (GBP'000) 131,732 Number of shares in issue at period end 130,000,001 Par value of shares in issue (GBP'000) 1,300 Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share 101,33p [a] Return figures have been calculated using a weighted average shares for the period 14 November 2018 (date of IPO) to 30 June 2019. 3 Income period from 17 July 2018 to 30 June 2019 Revenue from investments Interest income from debt instruments 1,748 Distributions from investment funds 240 Management fee rebate 36 2,024 Other revenue Interest from cash and cash equivalents 120 2,144 4 Expenses Non-audit fees payable to the auditor in respect of the interim review for the period 17 July 2018 to 30 June 2019 are GBP17,500. In addition, non-audit service fees of GBP68,000 were paid to the auditor in the period in relation to the reporting accountant role for the Company's IPO. Audit fees of GBP10,000 were paid to the auditor in the period for the

