

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are likely to open flat to slightly higher on Thursday as worries about a U.S. presidential impeachment faded into the background and the U.S. and Japan have announced the first stage of a phenomenal new trade agreement that will eliminate or lower tariffs on certain products traded between them.



Meanwhile, a day after delivering a stinging rebuke to China's trade practices at the United Nations General Assembly, U.S. President Donald Trump said that a deal to end a nearly 15-month trade war with China could happen sooner than people think.



Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher as traders reacted positively to the headlines concerning the U.S.-China and the U.S.-Japan ties. However, the upside remained capped by rising U.S. political risks and Iran's reluctance to talk to the U.S. as long as sanctions remain in place.



Gold gained ground and the dollar held steady while the British pound remains little changed.



West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil futures were marginally lower after falling 1.4 percent on Wednesday as data showed a jump in U.S. crude inventories for a second successive week and reports suggested that Saudi Arabia has restored most of its production capacity.



In economic releases, industry data showed earlier today that U.K. car production increased for the first time in 15 months in August.



Car production grew 3.3 percent on a yearly basis in August as factories kept production lines rolling throughout the month after they brought forward planned summer shutdowns to April in preparation for the original Brexit deadline.



Market research group GfK will unveil Germany's consumer confidence data later in the day. The forward-looking index is seen dropping marginally to 9.6 in October from 9.7 in September.



Across the Atlantic, trading may be impacted by reaction to a batch of reports on second quarter GDP, weekly jobless claims and pending home sales.



U.S. stocks rose overnight as President Trump voiced optimism about a trade deal with China and sales of new U.S. single-family homes rebounded more than expected in August.



Meanwhile, the Trump administration released the much-anticipated transcript summary of Trump's controversial phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky following a move in Congress to open a formal impeachment inquiry of the president.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rallied 1.1 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.6 percent.



European markets ended Wednesday's session lower amid growth concerns, renewed trade war fears and Brexit chaos.



The pan European Stoxx 600 gave up 0.6 percent. The German DAX dropped 0.6 percent and France's CAC 40 index shed 0.8 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended flat with a negative bias.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX