

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Cons Airlines Group (IAG.L, BAIRY.PK, BAY.L) said it expects its 2019 operating profit before exceptional items, at current fuel prices and exchange rates, to be 215 million euros lower than 2018 pro forma operating profit of 3.485 billion euros. It is expected that passenger unit revenue to be slightly down at constant currency, compared to flat guidance previously.



Capacity growth, measured in ASKs, for the fourth quarter is now expected to be about 2 per cent, which is 1.2 points below previous guidance, and full year capacity growth is expected to be about 4 per cent, compared to 5 per cent previously.



The company expects the net financial impact of industrial action by British Airways main pilots' union in September to be 137 million euros. In addition, there were further disruption events affecting British Airways in the quarter, including threatened strikes by Heathrow Airport employees, which had a further net financial impact of 33 million euros.



IAG estimates that the latest booking trends in its low cost segments--primarily Vueling and LEVEL-- will have an adverse financial impact of 45 million euros.



There have been no further talks between British Airways and British Airways main pilots' union. The airline's offer of a 11.5 per cent pay increase over three years still stands and has been accepted by British Airways' other unions, representing 90 per cent of the airline's employees, the company said.



The company also said any further industrial action will additionally impact its full year 2019 operating profit.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX