Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 26.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H6AJ ISIN: ES0177542018 Ticker-Symbol: INR 
Tradegate
26.09.19
10:05 Uhr
5,302 Euro
-0,122
-2,25 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
IBEX-35
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,284
5,302
10:49
5,286
5,302
10:49
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
IAG
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP SA5,302-2,25 %