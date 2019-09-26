Actifio to Present App Modernization Priorities at IDC DevOps Conference

LONDON, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO/WHAT: Actifio, the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software , will lead a roundtable discussion on "Priorities, Pitfalls and Progress on the Application Modernization Journey" today at IDC DevOps Conference 2019 in London. Actifio is a Gold Sponsor and exhibitor at the event.

IDC, a leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services and events for technology professionals estimates that 55% of organizations will have implemented some digital transformation initiatives by 2020. Additionally, IDC estimates that one-fourth of organizations take more than a half-day to create or refresh a single data copy -- which significantly slows the development and deployment process.

Actifio's roundtable -- led by Andy Slater, Actifio VP and Managing Director of EMEA; Alex Downham, Actifio Head of Channels in EMEA; and Jim Harris, Actifio Technical Director in EMEA -- will facilitate a peer-to-peer discussion on the steps that DevOps teams can take to optimize their data replication to keep up with the speed of business. With copy data management solutions, developers can get access to self-service, on-demand data copies for faster development, deployment and modernization.

WHERE: Inmarsat Conference Centre, 99 City Road, London

WHEN: 2-3:00 p.m. BT, September 26, 2019

REGISTER: To register or learn more, please visit https://bit.ly/2kpkQxa

