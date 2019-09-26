

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Today, September 26th is celebrated as National Dumpling Day in the U.S.



TMI Food Group, an Asian food company, which has many varieties of dumplings in its menu wished to start such day to celebrate the taste of dumplings. In 2015, National Day Calendar declared September 26th as National Dumpling Day.



Dumpling is a kind of dish made by dough wrapped around a filling or dough without any filling. This is then cooked by a variety of methods including baking, boiling, frying, or steaming. This snack can be as versatile as your imagination. The delicacy is a favorite of millions as it can be filled with any ingredients of one's choice from meat to fruits and lobster to mushrooms.



You can support this day and add flavor to it by eating dumplings as an appetizer, as the main course, or eat sweet dumplings as dessert. You can share the photos of you eating dumplings with friends on social media using NationalDumplingDay.



