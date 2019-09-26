

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British publishing and education company Pearson plc (PSO, PSON.L), in its trading update for the first nine months of 2019, said it expects expect group underlying revenue to be broadly flat.



The company projects Core markets sales would grow 5 percent and Growth sales would be up 3 percent, while sales in North America would be down 3 percent.



For fiscal 2019, the company now expects adjusted operating profit to be at the bottom of the guidance range of 590 million pounds to 640 million pounds. The company expects adjusted earnings per share at the bottom of the guidance range of 57.5p to 63.0p.



The company said it continues to expect revenue to stabilise this year but weaker than expected trading in US Higher Education Courseware business in the key selling season would hurt profit.



The weakness in North America is due to the deterioration in the US Higher Education Courseware business and expected declines in US Student Assessment.



US Higher Education Courseware, which represents 25 percent of revenue, is down by around 10 percent.



John Fallon, Chief Executive said, 'The third quarter has been significantly weaker than we expected in US Higher Education Courseware. ... We still expect revenue across Pearson as a whole to stabilise this year, with encouraging growth in many parts of the company.'



The company further said it remains on track to deliver in excess of 330 million pounds of annualised cost savings, with the full benefits accruing from the end of 2019 onwards.



Looking ahead, the company said it now expect US Higher Education Courseware revenue to decline between 8 percent to 12 percent in 2019, weaker than original guidance for a 0 percent to 5 percent decline.



