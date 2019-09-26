Enea Teams up With CMC Networks to Deliver Second Generation SD-WAN

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enea (NASDAQ OMX Nordic:ENEA) today announced that CMC Networks, a global telecommunications carrier, has selected Enea NFV Access as the software platform for its second generation Software-Defined Wide-Area Networking (SD-WAN) solution. CMC Networks offers its SD-WAN service named CMC - Rapid Adaptive Network, to customers in the African and Middle Eastern region.

Enea NFV Access is a pure-play virtualization and management platform optimized for deployments on Universal Customer Premises Equipment (uCPE). It provides CMC Networks' SD-WAN solution with a compact and open virtualization layer, giving carriers and service providers the flexibility to bring their own Virtual Network Functions (VNFs) and build best-of-breed solutions. CMC Networks' customer portal and orchestrator are integrated with the Enea uCPE Manager, providing end-to-end management and automation including Zero Touch Provisioning (ZTP).

"We are excited to bring our new solution to market, since SD-WAN is important to make carrier and enterprise customer networks reliable in a region where network access is often inconsistent." said Marisa Trisolino, CEO, CMC Networks. "Thanks to Enea NFV Access, we can offer the most flexible SD-WAN service possible, and build a platform from which we can easily extend our customers' SDN offering beyond SD-WAN, without changing any of the edge-based infrastructure."

Adrian Leufvén, SVP OS Business Unit at Enea, said: "We are very proud that CMC Networks, the largest communications service provider in the Middle East and Africa, choose Enea as their uCPE software platform. Since there is less network legacy in the region compared to Europe and the US, service providers and carriers are quicker to adopt new technology. As one of the first customers for Enea NFV Access, CMC Networks clearly shows its technology leadership through its innovative and flexible SD-WAN solution."

More information:

- CMC Networks: https://www.cmcnetworks.net/about-us.html

- CMC Rapid Adaptive Network: https://www.cmcnetworks.net/products/next-generation-sdn.html

- Enea NFV Access: https://www.enea.com/products/nfv-virtualization-platforms/enea-nfv-access/

About Enea

Enea is a world-leading supplier of innovative software components for telecommunications and cybersecurity. Focus areas are cloud-native, 5G-ready products for mobile core, network virtualization, and traffic intelligence. More than 3 billion people around the globe already rely on Enea technologies in their daily lives.

Enea is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information: www.enea.com

