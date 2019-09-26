Mycronic's Nomination Committee Appointed

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nomination Committee for Mycronic's 2020 AGM has been appointed. In accordance with the AGM's decision, Mycronic's Nomination Committee shall consist of four members. The members shall represent the three largest known shareholders as of 31 August, 2019 which have chosen to participate in the Nomination Committee, together with the Chairman of the Board.

The composition of the Nomination Committee is as follows:

Henrik Blomquist , Bure Equity

, Bure Equity Thomas Ehlin , Fjärde AP-fonden

, Fjärde AP-fonden Hans Ek , SEB Investment Management AB

, SEB Investment Management AB Patrik Tigerschiöld, Chairman of the Board, Mycronic

The Nomination Committee represented 43.1 percent of votes and shares as of 31 August, 2019. Shareholders who wish to submit a proposal to the Nomination Committee for the 2020 AGM should do so in writing no later than 31 January, 2020 to the following address:

Mycronic AB

Nomination Committee

Box 3141

183 03 Täby

Sweden

About Mycronic

Mycronic AB is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the Netherlands, United Kingdom and the United States. Mycronic AB (publ) is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. www.mycronic.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Patrik Tigerschiöld

Chairman of the Board

via Ann Borgström, tel: +46-8-638-52-68, email: ann.borgstrom@mycronic.com

Sven Chetkovich

Acting Director IR & Corporate Communications

Tel: +46-70-558-39-19

sven.chetkovich@mycronic.com

The information in this press release was published on September 26, 2019 at 09:00 a.m.

