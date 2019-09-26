AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR (MWRD) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Sep-2019 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 25/09/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 67.1425 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5786164 CODE: MWRD ISIN: LU1437016972 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MWRD Sequence No.: 21403 EQS News ID: 880441 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 26, 2019 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)