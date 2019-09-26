The global voice and speech analytics market is expected to post a CAGR close to 18% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The adoption of emotion analytics is increasing across the world to improve business productivity and profitability. Emotion analytics is widely used in customer management to analyze the voice and speech of customers and better understand their behavior to help businesses and enterprises make strategic business decisions. Thus, the increasing demand for emotion analytics will drive the growth of the voice and speech analytics market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing use of AI integrated with voice and speech analytics will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Voice and Speech Analytics Market: Growing Use of AI Integrated with Voice and Speech Analytics

The integration of AI with voice and speech analytics is one of the key trends that will drive the growth of the market. This integration is increasing significantly as it can improve the efficiency of categorization of voice and speech data with machine learning. The AI-based categorization of voice and speech data can automatically and efficiently analyze words, acoustics, and sentiments as well as derive hidden opinions and emotions.

"Apart from the growing use of AI integrated with voice and speech analytics, other factors such as the proliferation of predictive analytics, and the increasing demand for monitoring employee emotions will have a significant impact on the growth of the voice and speech analytics market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Voice and Speech Analytics Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global voice and speech analytics market by end-user (large enterprise, and small and medium-sized enterprise) and by region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market, driven by the increasing demand for analytics solutions across industries in the region for making customer-centric decisions.

