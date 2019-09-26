Referring to the bulletin from SECTRA AB's annual general meeting, held on September 5, 2019, the company will carry out a stock split with redemption in relations 2:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Oct 2, 2019. The order book will not change. Short name: SECT B Terms: Split with redemption: 2:1 Current ISIN: SE0011452234 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Oct 1, 2019 New ISIN code: SE0012853661 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Oct 2, 2019 For further information about the split, please contact SECTRA AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.