Commercial Seaweed Market Growing at 7.5% CAGR to be Worth Over USD 92 Billion by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Delaware, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on forms, this commercial seaweed market report conducted by Global Market Insights, Inc., covers dry and wet types. Wet commercial seaweeds basically comprise liquid and wet both. The wet commercial seaweeds are mostly preferred for direct consumption and will register a significant growth rate of more than 7.5% CAGR from 2019 to 2025. Dry products will be valued at more than USD 70 billion by 2025 owing to its wide usage in pharma and food sectors.

Overall commercial seaweeds industry is segmented into product, form, end use and region. The product segment is bifurcated into green, red and brown seaweeds. Among these, red and brown seaweed are widely used in food and pharma industry and collectively these segments will capture more than 70% volume share of commercial seaweed market in forecast period.

Global Commercial Seaweed Market is poised to surpass USD 92 billion by 2025, according to this research. Animal feed, biofuels, food, pharma & personal care are the key end-use sectors in the commercial seaweed market. The other end-use includes textiles, fertilizers, paper, chemical, etc. Food end-use segment will be valued more than USD 25 billion by 2025 due to the product is highly recommended for human consumption as sea vegetable and premium condiments. The significant rise in protein & mineral rich food demand in most of the emerging economies will complement the product market size in coming years.

Seaweed is used as a staple food item in China, Japan and Korea since ancient times. The product is also used as a food item in Australia and far East regions and in Hawaii, people consume large amounts of seaweeds. Seaweed (locally known as Kaiso) accounts for more than 8% of the total Japanese diet and its consumption has reached an average of over 3.3 kg per household, a 20% rise over the last decade.

Based on region, the commercial seaweed market is separated into five regions which include North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Europe market will generate revenue close to USD 17 billion by 2025. This is all due to rising awareness about benefits of seaweed consumption, increase in people turning vegetarian and migration of people from demographics such as China and Japan to Europe.

