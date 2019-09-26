

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's retail sales rose in August, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.



Retail sales grew 0.3 percent month-on-month in August, after remaining unchanged in July. In June, sales increased 0.6 percent.



Sales of clothing and such goods fell further, down 1.1 percent from the previous month, while sales of food and other consumable goods rose 0.6 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.



On a year-on-year basis, retail sales rose 0.8 percent in August, after a 2.7 percent increase in the previous month.



In the three months to August, retail sales climbed 0.7 percent compared to a 2.3 percent increase in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX