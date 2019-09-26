BioLargo announced on 23 September 2019 that it received 510(k) marketing clearance for the Clyra Wound Irrigation Solution developed by the Clyra Medical subsidiary. The product uses antimicrobial technology based on the delivery of iodine using chemistry similar to the other products developed by BioLargo. The product is designed for cleansing, irrigation and debridement of skin lesions (partial and full thickness) and burns (1st and 2nd degree). With this clearance, the company is free to market and distribute the product, with the ultimate goal of Clyra operating as an independent wound-care company.

