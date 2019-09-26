The new generation capacity comes from three 50 MW solar projects Spanish energy company Naturgy secured in an auction by the Spanish government in 2017. The installations are near Ciudad Real, in the central-southern region of Castilla-La Mancha.Spanish energy company Naturgy has announced it has completed construction of three 50 MW solar projects that are part of a 249 MW portfolio it secured in an energy auction held by the Spanish government in July 2017, when the group was named Gas Natural Fenosa. Construction of the three facilities, capable of generating 310 GWh per year and located in ...

