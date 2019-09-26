TMT Finance: Success strategies for Women leaders in Telecoms, Media and Tech

TMT Finance interview Sue Unerman, CTO MediaCom and Kathryn Jacob, CEO of Pearl & Dean in advance of Women in TMT 2019

LONDON, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With more women than ever in the workforce, but still too few in the boardroom, it feels as if it's the right time to address the assumptions and miscommunication holding women back.



Women in TMT 2019 - the leading conference for women leading strategy within the telecom, media and technology industries (November 26, London) - looks to elevate the experiences of women in these sectors, providing guidance on making it to the top and as well as discussing the latest industry trends within digital disruption, transformation and the impact of 5G.

With over 25 Female C-Level speakers now announced, including from BT, Vodafone, Spotify, Orange, TalkTalk, ITV and the event, in its second year, is for women looking to progress their careers within the industry, providing a supportive community and the opportunity to network and connect with the leading female decision makers.

Sue Unerman, Chief Transformation Officer of MediaCom and Kathryn Jacob, CEO of Pearl & Dean will be discussing the obstacles they faced in the workplace and the strategies they undertook in their keynote speech, ' Breaking through the Glass Wall - How to ensure your career doesn't stall simply because you're a woman .' Their positions at a media agency and the other as a media owner, gives the duo the advantage of seeing the business environment from different viewpoints as well as represent opposite sides in terms of extroversion and introversion.

'Every woman is entitled to achieve her full potential at work and, at the same time, a good work/life balance. From unlocking ambition and developing resilience to nurturing creativity and getting noticed, these are the skills that everyone needs to learn to help break down the glass wall and create better workplaces for all,' stated Unerman.

Dominic Lowndes, Managing Director, TMT Finance said, 'Women in TMT 2019 aims to connect, inspire and support a new generation of female leaders. We hope to continue to build a remarkable community of influential women determined not only to build professional and personal relationships with one another, but to be advocates for an exciting new generation of business leadership talent.'

Women in TMT 2019 is limited to 150 attendees and will feature 30 speakers across 15 sessions. Panels include 'Women in TMT Leadership Panel - Success Stories, Strategy and Future Growth, Making it to the top - Successful Career Development Strategies and Digital Disruption - Who is leading Digital Transformation?.'

'Sharing experiences is really important,' concluded Unerman. 'There's strength and wisdom in this, particularly at a safe forum like Women in TMT 2019 . I'd like to say to everyone, don't be a bystander, don't let inequity pass. If we all do this, then things will change.'

