

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose sharply on Thursday as traders reacted positively to the headlines concerning the U.S.-China and the U.S.-Japan ties.



A day after delivering a stinging rebuke to China's trade practices at the United Nations General Assembly, U.S. President Donald Trump said that a deal to end a nearly 15-month trade war with China could happen sooner than people think.



Trump's positive comments on trade talks helped push market concerns about U.S. political risks into the background.



Meanwhile, the U.S. and Japan have signed a limited trade deal, under which Japan will open new markets to about $7 billion in U.S. agricultural products.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 81 points, or 1.1 percent, at 7,370 after ending largely unchanged the previous day.



The British pound traded lower as MPs returned to parliament following the Supreme Court's ruling that the suspension of parliament was unlawful.



Aviva advanced 1.8 percent after the insurer announced the appointment of Jason Windsor as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director with effect from September 26.



Imperial Brands fell over 10 percent after a warning that the backlash against vaping and e-cigarettes in the U.S. will weigh on its revenues this year. Peer British American Tobacco declined 1.7 percent.



Publishing and education company Pearson slumped 18 percent after the company warned of a weaker than expected third-quarter performance at its key U.S. higher-education courseware segment.



IAG shares tumbled 2.4 percent as the British Airways owner warned of a 6 percent fall in annual profits.



