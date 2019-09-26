The global aerospace cold forgings market size is poised to grow by USD 1.25 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the advances in manufacturing of defense aircraft. Also, the growth of commercial aviation market is anticipated to further boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Prominent countries around the world are engaged in improving their defense capabilities which will drive the growth of the market in focus. Several technological innovations and developments in air defense have led to an increase in procurement of the latest aircrafts by the defense department. This will lead to an increase in demand for cold-forged components, thus driving the growth of the global aerospace cold forgings market.

Furthermore, the global commercial aviation market is growing at a rapid pace, driven by the strong demand for domestic and international travel. This increase in air travel is leading to investments in the development of advanced aircrafts, which will also accelerate the demand cold-forged components.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Ace Forge Pvt. Ltd.

Arconic Inc.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Bharat Forge Ltd.

Eramet SA

Hadee Forgings Pvt. Ltd.

Nufast Ltd.

Rostec State Corp.

Scot Forge Co.

STS Intelli

Market Segmentation by Category and Types:

The Aerospace Cold Forgings Market can be broadly categorized into the following:

Fixed wing

Rotary wing

Key Regions for the Aerospace Cold Forgings Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Aircraft Fire Protection System Market Global Aircraft Fire Protection System Market by application (commercial aircraft, military aircraft, and business aircraft) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Military Laser Designator Market Global Military Laser Designator Market by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and product (vehicle-mounted and man-portable)

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

