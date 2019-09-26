The project the company is developing in Juárez will sell energy to the Mexican department store chain El Puerto de Liverpool through a 15-year PPA for the second contract of the type IEnova has secured with the group.Mexican gas and electric utility IEnova, a unit of U.S. natural gas services company Sempra Energy, has announced it has secured a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with subsidiaries of department store chain El Puerto de Liverpool. IEnova said the contract was for the sale of energy to be generated by a 150 MW solar park it is planning in Juarez, in the state of Chihuahua. ...

