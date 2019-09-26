

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were moving higher on Thursday as traders reacted positively to the headlines concerning the U.S.-China and the U.S.-Japan ties as well as solid consumer confidence data from Germany.



A day after delivering a stinging rebuke to China's trade practices at the United Nations General Assembly, U.S. President Donald Trump said that a deal to end a nearly 15-month trade war with China could happen sooner than people think.



Trump's positive comments on trade talks helped push market concerns about U.S. political risks into the background.



Meanwhile, the U.S. and Japan have signed a limited trade deal, under which Japan will open new markets to about $7 billion in U.S. agricultural products.



In economic releases, German consumer sentiment is set to improve in October as stimulus measures announced by the European Central Bank boosted the propensity to buy, survey data from market research group GfK showed.



The forward-looking consumer sentiment index rose to 9.9 in October from 9.7 in September. The score was forecast to drop to 9.6.



Markets shrugged off a Bloomberg report suggesting that the World Trade Organization will authorize the U.S. to impose tariffs on nearly $8 billion of European goods.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was up 0.7 percent at 390.32 after declining 0.6 percent the previous day.



The German DAX was moving up 0.6 percent, France's CAC 40 index was rising 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was climbing as much as 1.2 percent.



The British pound traded lower as MPs returned to parliament following the Supreme Court's ruling that the suspension of parliament was unlawful.



Aviva advanced 1.8 percent after the insurer announced the appointment of Jason Windsor as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director with effect from September 26.



Imperial Brands fell over 10 percent after a warning that the backlash against vaping and e-cigarettes in the U.S. will weigh on its revenues this year. Peer British American Tobacco declined 1.7 percent.



Publishing and education company Pearson slumped 18 percent after the company warned of a weaker than expected third-quarter performance at its key U.S. higher-education courseware segment.



IAG shares tumbled 2.4 percent as the British Airways owner warned of a 6 percent fall in annual profits.



Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson edged down slightly after announcing it has made a 12 billion Swedish kronor or $1.23 billion provision related to resolving the U.S. investigations to cover an estimated monetary sanction of $1.0 billion, plus other related costs.



Metro AG advanced 0.7 percent after saying it plans to divest the hypermarket business, resulting reduced company size.



