TOKYO, Sept 26, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced that on September 26, it will launch its Fujitsu Defense and National Security Solution Fort# Forum in Japan. The solution will offer total support for the protection of controlled unclassified information(1) (CUI) to be managed by systems and organizations outside of US federal government agency enterprise boundaries.Fort# Forum complies with the cybersecurity countermeasure standards for the protection of CUI set by the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in Special Publication (SP) 800-171. The solution serves as the basis for the protection of CUI as it is handled by commercial companies throughout the public/private supply chain, and combines the cloud service authentication and information sharing platforms provided by Exostar LLC, which have a proven track record across numerous deployments in the defense and aerospace industries in the Americas and Europe. As a result, customers can achieve CUI protection that complies with NIST SP 800-171 more quickly, confidently, and economically than they could do on their own.Going forward, Fujitsu plans to develop additional cloud services in Japan that meet the cybersecurity countermeasure standards of the NIST SP 800 series, in order to provide comprehensive data management for CUI in Japan.BackgroundThere has been an accelerating trend in recent years of requiring non-federal commercial companies to meet the NIST SP 800-171 cybersecurity countermeasure standards for protecting CUI. In 2018, the US Department of Defense (DoD) made it compulsory for the entire DoD contractor supply chain (including Japanese companies that subcontract to US companies) to strictly follow the security requirements set out in NIST SP 800-171.At the same time, the requirements for the management and protection of important information are being strengthened elsewhere around the world. For example, the Japanese Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency is conducting discussions to make compliance compulsory for new security requirements nearly equivalent to NIST SP 800-171 for the defense procurement process. Japanese defense-related companies increasingly are demanding the provision of information systems that can comply with these new security requirements.Retrofitting the existing information systems of organizations across the supply chain so they are capable of handling CUI while complying with NIST SP 800-171 will likely create a significant cost, time, resource, and operational burden.To address this challenge, Fujitsu has teamed with Exostar, which has supported the global, multi-tiered supply chains of major European and Americas defense and aerospace manufacturers for nearly 20 years. Fujitsu will launch the Fort# Forum service on September 26, leveraging Exostar's proven and compliant cloud service authentication and information sharing platforms and augmenting them with support functionalities.Features of Fort# ForumFort# Forum is a service that combines Fujitsu's expertise in NIST SP 800-171 compliance with deployment and Japanese language support for both Exostar's Managed Access Gateway(2) (MAG) authentication platform service and its ForumPass Defense(3) multi-enterprise information sharing platform service. Fort# Forum eases the substantial time, cost, and resource burden Japanese organizations face to implement CUI protection that meets NIST SP 800-171 standards - helping to ensure these organizations can continue to participate on US DoD contracts, mitigating risk, and strengthening security.Furthermore, Fujitsu will collaborate with the Defense Structure Improvement Foundation, a leading proponent for information security and international standard certification in Japan, and with EvaAviation.com Co., one of the few companies in Japan with experience in information security standards (including NIST SP 800-171) to support the deployment of Fort# Forum. These relationships will allow Fujitsu to provide comprehensive support for NIST SP 800-171 compliance to a wide range of customers that participate in global supply chains, not just large companies.Future InitiativesGoing forward, Fujitsu will support customers in providing safe security countermeasures required for global, multi-tiered supply chains of the US and Japanese defense and aerospace industries. This will be realized by implementing Exostar's MAG and ForumPass Defense, provided from US datacenters, within the Fujitsu Cloud Service for OSS.Sales TargetTo be implemented by 100 companies by fiscal 2022.(1) Controlled Unclassified Information Information that is not deemed "classified" by the US government, but which is considered important, as defined by US federal government institutions. In the US, under Executive Order 13556 issued in 2010, each federal agency must define what information is considered CUI, under the management of the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA).(2) Managed Access Gateway An identity management platform that meets the requirements of NIST SP 800-171, including support for multifactor authentication.(3) ForumPass Defense A multi-enterprise information sharing platform purpose-built and equipped with the security functionality required to support NIST SP 800-171, built on Microsoft's SharePoint service.About Fujitsu LtdFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 132,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. This release can be found at https://www.fujitsu.com/global/about/resources/news/press-releases/2019/.