

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan will conduct monetary policy without any prejudice in mind, Governor Tohiko Kuroda said Thursday.



The momentum towards price stability target may be impaired and downside risks likely increased, Kuroda noted. With this situation in mind, the board will reexamine economic and price trends at the next policy meeting, he said.



Kuroda said inflation expectations will gradually increase and corporate wage growth remain intact.



The governor sees large downside risks to outlook from overseas economies. He cited US-China trade disputes, uncertainties surrounding Brexit, geopolitical tensions in the middle east as some of key risks.



He sees prolonged risks from the US-China trade frictions.



