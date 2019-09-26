Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2019) - On national TV Sat. Sept. 28 & Sun. Sept. 29, 2019 - As the Canadian cannabis sector remains strong,BTV- Business Television visits thriving opportunities ripe for investment.

Click company name to watch their feature:

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSX: OGI) (NASDAQ: OGI) - With insight from David Kideckel, Managing Director and Senior Equity Research Analyst, Healthcare & Life Sciences at AltaCorp. BTV drops in on one of the largest licensed cannabis producers in Canada.

Rubicon Organics Inc. (CSE: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) - BTV learns what it takes to produce certified organic, super-premium cannabis brands.

Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) - BTV discovers how this company is preparing for the next generation of cannabis with patents on their cannabis processing solutions.

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: XPHY) - A Canadian company that has earned a coveted cultivation and extraction license in Germany to bring a modern scientific approach to traditional cannabis-based medicine.

Canivate Growing Systems Ltd. - BTV visits a company reinventing how high quality, environmentally friendly, cannabis crops are cultivated.

BTV, a half-hour weekly investment program, profiles emerging companies across Canada and the US to bring investors information for their portfolio. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV interviews experts, top analysts, plus features companies at their location giving investors an insightful business perspective.



BTV BROADCAST TIMES:

CANADA: BNN Bloomberg - Saturday Sept. 28 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday Sept. 29 @ 4:30pm EST

Bell Express Vu - Saturday Sept.28 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday Sept.29 @ 4:30pm EST

Air Canada: TV Seatback: Business Channel

US National:

Biz Television Network - Sun Oct. 6 @ 5:30am, 6pm & 9:00pm PST, Tues Oct. 8 @ 5:00pm & 8:00pm PST

Discover Companies to Invest In

Submit a Company for upcoming BTV episodes:

Contact: (604) 664-7401 x3 info@b-tv.com

To receive news, click here to subscribe.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48170