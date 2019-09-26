

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices rose slightly on Thursday as easing trade tensions helped offset worries about rising supplies and slowing global growth.



Global benchmark Brent crude rose 0.3 percent to $62.58 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 0.4 percent at $56.72 a barrel.



Both Brent and WTI on Wednesday hit their lowest marks since the attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities on Sept. 14 as data showed a jump in U.S. crude inventories for a second successive week and reports suggested that Saudi Arabia has restored most of its production capacity.



Oil prices were also weighed down by a firmer dollar, which posted its sharpest daily gain in three months overnight on trade deal optimism.



A day after delivering a stinging rebuke to China's trade practices at the United Nations General Assembly, U.S. President Donald Trump said that a deal to end a nearly 15-month trade war with China could happen sooner than people think.



Trump's positive comments on trade talks helped push market concerns about U.S. political risks into the background.



Meanwhile, the U.S. and Japan have signed a limited trade deal, under which Japan will open new markets to about $7 billion in U.S. agricultural products.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX