Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 26.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 867085 ISIN: GB0004478896 Ticker-Symbol: 0YT 
Frankfurt
26.09.19
12:55 Uhr
5,250 Euro
+0,085
+1,65 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
HUNTING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HUNTING PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,230
5,490
13:49
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HUNTING
HUNTING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HUNTING PLC5,250+1,65 %