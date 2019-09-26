EXCHANGE NOTICE 26.9.2019 BONDS BONDS LISTING ON 27.9.2019 1 bond issued by Kuntarahoitus Oyj (Municipality Finance Plc) will be listed on HEL Corporate Bonds as of 27.9.2019. Please find identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 TIEDOTE 26.9.2019 LAINAT LAINOJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 27.9.2019 1 laina otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 27.9.2019 HEL Corporate Bonds -markkinasegmentille. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Kuntarahoitus Oyj (Municipality Finance Plc). Lainan perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=739793