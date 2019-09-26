Mainfinex: The New Face of Digital Assets

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2019 / MAINFINEX building an ecosystem that will take care of the necessary needs of the customer comes down to the concept "Traders seek liquidity and investors need profitability."

Since their introduction, cryptocurrency exchanges have been facing a lot of challenges. Problems arise from the failure of applying global financial practices and poor interfaces. Dozens of exchanges with little differentiation complicates the choice of a platform for operations. But not only that, numerous security breaches resulted in a large number of traders losing money. These unforeseen challenges have become an enormous threat to the growth of the industry and the trust in crypto trading, for investors and traders alike. Consequently, some investors already exited the market after considering these issues.





Nevertheless, some exchanges do have some unique features, which separate them from the market. MAINFINEX, for example, which comes with 15 d?ff?r?nt cryptocurrency pairs such as USDT, BTC, ETH or OMG at the time of its launch, adds a gaming element to the platform, to make the interface more attractive to its targeted audience, which is between 25 to 38 years old. It also comes with two different subscription models; Beginners and Advanced Traders. While one comes with integrated TradingView charts and online tutorials, the other one includes hundreds of drawing tools, a large number of indicators, and a high level of chart customization. Furthermore, besides the basic features of a wallet, MAINFINEX comes with an interest-earning deposit feature and margin lending, which can exceed the users' account balance up to 100 times.



The beta version goes online on March 28, and the Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) of MAINFINEX starts on September 23.

CONTACT:

Name: Igor Volfson

Phone :+49 1573 3678678

Email: pr@mainfinex.com

SOURCE: Mainfinex

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/560720/The-New-Face-of-Digital-Assets