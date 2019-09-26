Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire's Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

NEW YORK HANGZHOU, China -- Alibaba and WFP Unveil Next Generation of Machine Learning Technology in the Fight Against Hunger Source: Alibaba Group

BOULDER, Colo. -- Green Chef Strengthens Sustainability Commitment with Launch of Plastic Offset Program Source: Green Chef

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Wells Fargo Donates $300,000 to Greater Orlando for Revitalization Efforts Source: Wells Fargo Company

PLANO, Texas -- KFC Honors Founder's 129th Birthday with Return of Global Community Outreach Project, Acts of Colonel-ness Source: KFC

PRINCETON, N.J. -- NRG Accelerates Emissions-Reduction Goals to Align With 1.5°C Trajectory Source: NRG Energy, Inc.

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Kontoor Brands Announces Its Forest Derived Materials Policy Designed to Minimize Impacts on the World's Endangered Forests Source: Kontoor Brands, Inc.

DALLAS -- Mary Kay, in Collaboration With UN Agencies, Launches Women's Entrepreneurship Accelerator Source: Mary Kay Inc.

SUMMIT, N.J. -- Celgene Corporation Names Second Round of Celgene Cancer Care Links Program Grant Recipients Source: Celgene Corporation

TOKYO -- Kao Named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for Sixth Consecutive Year Source: Kao Corporation

PITTSBURGH -- Alcoa Named Aluminum Industry Leader in Annual Dow Jones Sustainability Index Source: Alcoa Corporation

SALISBURY, N.C. -- Food Lion Announces Commitment to Sustainable Chemistry, Transparent Products and Packaging Source: Food Lion

PHILADELPHIA -- Thousands of Aramark Volunteers Team Up for Annual Global Day of Service, Join NFL Huddle for 100 Campaign to Build Healthier Communities for the Next 100 Years Source: Aramark

