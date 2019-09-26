

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's producer price inflation slowed to the lowest level in three years, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.



The producer price index climbed 1.4 percent year-on-year in August, following a 2.0 percent rise in July.



The latest inflation was the lowest since September 2016, when prices fell 0.1 percent.



Export prices rose 1.4 percent annually in August, while import prices fell 0.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices declined 0.5 percent in August.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the trade deficit decreased to SEK 5.4 billion in August from SEK 8.0 billion in the same period previous year. In July, the trade surplus was SEK 7.4 billion.



Exports grew 1.0 percent annually in August and imports declined 2.0 percent.



The non-EU trade surplus decreased to SEK 6.6 billion in August, while the trade in EU resulted in a deficit of SEK 12.0 billion.



Seasonally adjusted, the trade surplus decreased to SEK 3.6 billion in August from SEK 4.6 billion in July.



For the January to August period, the trade surplus was SEK 27.0 billion. Exports and imports increased 8.0 percent and 2.0 percent, respectively.



