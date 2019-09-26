The Global Counter-UAS Market to Reach to $1.97 Billion by 2024

FREMONT, California, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market intelligence report by BIS Research, titled "Global Counter-UAS Market - Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024", the counter-UAS (C-UAS) market generated revenue of $785.8 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $1.97 billion by 2024. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.83% during the forecast period 2019-2024.

Browse market 24 Data Tables and 163 Figures spread through 221 Pages, and in-depth TOC on "Global Counter-UAS Market".

The high growth rate of the market is owing to the growing need to deploy countermeasures against the threats posed by rising number of drones. Furthermore, the rise in awareness regarding countermeasures is propelling their demand, especially in the developing economies. The homeland security and commercial end user segments have witnessed an increase in demand for counter drones, due to the rising number of drone-related adverse incidents such as the recent drone attack at Abqaiq-Khurais in Saudi Arabia. In addition, the advent of new application opportunities for counter-UAS is one of the major factors expected to create lucrative opportunities for the global counter-UAS market in the coming five years.

BIS Research Report: https://bisresearch.com/industry-report/counter-uas-market.html

According to Sudheer Uniyal, Lead Analyst at BIS Research, "The increasing demand for counter-UAS across different end users is forcing the counter-UAS manufacturers to develop the products with more advanced technologies. Recent incidents at Saudi Aramco and Dubai airport has propelled the demand for installing counter-UAS solutions at critical infrastructure, which has created business opportunities for different C-UAS providers."

The market report provides a detailed analysis of the recent trends influencing the market, along with a comprehensive study of the future trends and technological developments. It also includes a competitive analysis of the leading players in the industry, including company overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis. The overall market has been segmented into technology, applications, platforms, end users, and region. The report also includes a comprehensive section on the regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World.

Request for a Sample: https://bisresearch.com/requestsample?id=749&type=download

Some of the key players in the global counter-UAS market are Airbus S.A.S, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, Saab AB, Rheinmetall Group, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Leonardo Spa, Elbit Systems, The Boeing Company, L3 Harris Technologies, Thales Group, Dedrone GmbH, DroneShield, Blighter Surveillance Systems, Chess Dynamics, DeTect Inc., and Liteye Systems, Inc.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What was the revenue generated by the global counter-UAS market in 2018, and how much growth is expected to be generated during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024?

What are the trends that are influencing the growth of the global counter-UAS market?

What are the major driving forces, challenges, and opportunities present in the global counter-UAS market during the forecast period 2019-2024?

How much growth is expected to be generated by each of the segments of the global counter-UAS (anti-drone) market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024:

on the basis of technology, including electronic, kinetic, and laser system



on the basis of application, including detection and interdiction



on the basis of end user, including defense, commercial, and homeland security



on the basis of platform, including ground-based, hand-held, and UAV-based



on the basis of region, including North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest-of-the-World (RoW)

, , , and Rest-of-the-World (RoW) Which are the key players in the global counter-UAS market? What are the new strategies adopted by the market players to make a mark in the industry?

What is the competitive strength of the key leading players in the counter-UAS market?

About BIS Research:

BIS Research is a global B2B market intelligence and advisory firm focusing on those emerging technological trends, which are likely to disrupt the dynamics of the market. With over 150 market research reports published annually, BIS Research focuses on high technology verticals such as 3D Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Healthcare, Electronics and Semiconductors, Robotics and UAV, and other emerging technologies.

Our in-depth market intelligence reports focus on the market estimations, technology analysis, emerging high-growth applications, deeply segmented granular country-level market data, and other important market parameters useful in the strategic decision-making for senior management.

What distinguishes BIS Research from the rest of the players is that we don't simply provide data but also complement it with valuable insights and actionable inputs for the success of our clients.

