Freeze Tag, Inc.: Freeze Tag Offers Frighteningly Fun Munzee Event Update and Halloween Packages

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2019 / Freeze Tag (OTC PINK:FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, has launched an update to the Munzee Events process to coincide with the release of Halloween themed event packages. The new event system makes it easier than ever for players to host their own Munzee Events around the world.

Munzee Events provide the opportunity for players to get together in real life to share their passion, make new friends, and earn points and special badges. The creation and purchase process of Munzee Event packages has been greatly improved to put more power in the hands of event hosts. The goal of this update is to increase event interaction among new and veteran players alike.

"Munzee Events are a driving force at the center of gameplay, and the player community," said Rob Vardeman, President of Freeze Tag. "This new automation process enhances the event hosting experience and will allow our stellar event management team to continue to grow this critical aspect of the game."

Munzee Events are free to host, but there are great incentives for players to purchase an event package as well. Currently two event packages are available in the Freeze Tag Online Store. The Basic Event Package costs $10 and includes an event indicator pin, a generic event attendee badge, and more. There is also a Themed Event Package which could change price depending on the seasonal theme, and is usually based around a notable holiday.

As the seasons begin to change, Halloween Themed Event Packages offer a scary good deal for events scheduled from now through October 31. These packages include a number of ghoulish goodies built into the price of the package, including a themed icon and attendance badge that can be customized specifically to players' events. Halloween events have been particularly popular with players in past years, which makes it a fitting way to kick off the new event process.

There are also a number of additional items hosts can purchase for their events directly through the Munzee Event Team. These event add-ons include Eventzee photo scavenger hunts, prizes and giveaways, and custom event artwork. Freeze Tag plans to offer these add-on purchases, and more event package types through the Freeze Tag Store in the near future as well.

Visit https://calendar.munzee.com to discover when and where events are being held. This website provides a global calendar of all upcoming Munzee Events. You can also learn more about the Munzee Event creation process in the Munzee Help Guide.

For more information about Munzee follow the Munzee Blog at https://www.munzeeblog.com/.

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with over 8 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,200 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, tradeshows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: http://www.freezetag.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including but not limited to, our ability to market our games, and our ability to implement new changes and release them. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

