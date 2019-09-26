Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison Issues Update on InMed Pharmaceuticals (IN)

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2019 / InMed (IN) recently reported results for FY19 and is on track for INM-755 for epidermolysis bullosa (EB) to be in the clinic by the end of 2019. The Phase I programme will consist of two trials, one in healthy volunteers with intact skin and the other in healthy volunteers with small wounds. A Phase I/II trial in EB patients is expected to begin in Q121. In glaucoma, the company has switched its lead candidate to INM-088, which has some specific advantages to the former lead, INM-085. Advanced preclinical and formulation development is expected to begin by the end of the year.

We have slightly adjusted our valuation from C$255m or C$1.48 per basic share (C$1.14 per diluted share) to C$256m or C$1.48 per basic share (C$1.22 per diluted share). The valuation increase of rolling forward our NPV was offset by pushing back our expectations for initial revenues from the biosynthesis business to FY22 from FY21 and lower net cash. InMed had C$18.0m in cash at 30 June and we believe this provides a runway into FY21. We now forecast the company will raise C$20m over the next two years to fund operations.



Click here to view the full report.

Subscribe to Edison's content to receive reports by email.

All reports published by Edison are free-to-access and available on the website.

About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information please contact Edison:

Maxim Jacobs, +1 646 653 7027

Nathaniel Calloway, +1 646 653 7036

healthcare@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-

Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv

SOURCE: Edison Investment Research Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/561115/Edison-Issues-Update-on-InMed-Pharmaceuticals-IN