

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $173.8 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $178.2 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Conagra Brands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $209.8 million or $0.43 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 30.6% to $2.39 billion from $1.83 billion last year.



Conagra Brands Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $209.8 Mln. vs. $186.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.43 vs. $0.47 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.38 -Revenue (Q1): $2.39 Bln vs. $1.83 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.08 to $2.18



