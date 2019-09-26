

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's manufacturing sector contracted at the fastest rate in seven years in September, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Thursday.



The UniCredit Bank Austria Manufacturing purchasing managers' index, or PMI, fell to an 83-month low of 45.1 in September from 47.9 in August.



Any reading below 50 indicates a contraction in the sector.



Output, new orders and employment fell at faster rates in September. While the former two dropped at the fastest pace in nearly seven years, the latter decreased the most in almost a decade.



New orders declined for the ninth month in a row in September and new exports dropped sharply. Both orders and production fell at the fastest rates since October 2012.



Export order decline was driven by a sharp drop in orders from Germany.



Headcount was reduced for the third consecutive month in September and at the fastest rate since November 2009. Lower sales led to rise in post-production of inventories.



Suppliers delivery time fell further and purchase price declined for the forth straight month. The input cost fell at the steepest rate in three-and-a-half years in September. Output prices fell at a faster rate.



Manufacturers' expectations regarding business growth was the weakest since late-2012.



