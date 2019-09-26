The Think Global Awards go live with a new identity and additional categories for the annual awards program now entering its third year.

The awards are now open for entries and recognize the achievements of people, projects, brands, and companies around the world.

"It is fantastic to see the growing participation and interest in The Think Global Forum and The Think Global Awards. We have included new categories, new judges, and a whole new look for 2019," commented Simon Hodgkins, Founder Think Global Forum and Think Global Awards.

The Think Global Awards new identity follows the recently announced Think Global Forum brand update.

"We are in our third year of the Think Global Awards, and they have gathered momentum globally. It's great to launch this stylish new branding, to celebrate industry excellence, and to bring a wonderful sense of occasion to the program," added Aoife Murphy, Managing Director, Europe, Think Global Forum.

This year's awards categories include:

Brand of the Year

Community

Advertising

Language Industry Person of the Year

of the Year Going Global

Start-Up

Technology

Travel

Life Sciences

Retail eCommerce

Manufacturing

Professional Services*

Media*

Indigenous Language*

Digital Transformation*

Non-Profit*

*New Categories for 2019

About the Awards

The Think Global Awards recognize the achievements of people, projects, brands, and companies around the world. Awards events will be held in Europe and the USA to announce the winners.

To learn more about the awards, please visit https://www.thinkglobalforum.org/awards

